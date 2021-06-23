Cancel
Real Estate

Business in Brief

Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSales of previously occupied homes fell for the fourth straight month in May as soaring prices and a limited number of available properties discouraged many would-be buyers. Existing home sales dropped 0.9% last month from April to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.8 million units, the National Association of Realtors said Tuesday. The string of sales declines comes after sharp gains last fall and through the winter, as many Americans sought more living space during the pandemic. Sales are up nearly 45% from last May, when purchases fell to their lowest point of the COVID-19 outbreak.

