Samsung seems to be kicking its production engines into high gear for its expected August 2021 Unpacked. But while the rumors and prospects for its foldable phones seem to be on the positive side, the same can’t be said for what could be an even more popular product. The Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE) sounds like a formidable “flagship killer,” but its specs and price value won’t matter much if it misses its window of opportunity because Samsung is delaying its launch to the last quarter of the year.