UCCS was founded in 1965 to help educate the engineering and business workforce of Hewlett-Packard. “We’ve continued to meet our region’s growing workforce needs with more than 80 degrees in fields such as health care, education, public affairs, business, engineering and the arts,” UCCS Assistant Director of Communications Jayme McGuire said. Ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top 10 public university in the West, the campus now has more than 12,000 students with 1,600 awarded degrees last spring. Recent significant additions include the Ent Center for the Arts, the Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center and a branch in Downtown Colorado Springs, opened to afford more innovative and accessible educational opportunities.