Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Who Needs Another Stimulus Check? New Payments Already in Pipeline

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 11 days ago

Ethen Kim Lieser

Stimulus,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wrNcU_0acudCgs00

Although the White House and Congress have stayed mostly silent on the issue, do know that President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan is still in the process of disbursing other “stimulus” payments to struggling Americans—and more will be on the way in the coming weeks.

Who Needs Another Stimulus Check? New Payments Already in Pipeline

From petitions to surveys and polls, what cash-hungry Americans say they desperately want is another round or two of coronavirus stimulus checks.

Although the White House and Congress have stayed mostly silent on the issue, do know that President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan is still in the process of disbursing other “stimulus” payments to struggling Americans—and more will be on the way in the coming weeks.

In recent days, perhaps the most talked-about government-issued cash windfall is from the expanded child tax credits , which will allow eligible parents to collect as much as $3,600 per year for a child under the age of six and up to $3,000 for children between ages six and seventeen. This all means that a $250 or a $300 direct cash payment for each child will head into the bank accounts or mailboxes of parents beginning July 15 every month till the end of 2021.

According to the Internal Revenue Service , an estimated eighty percent of all eligible households will receive their monthly payments via direct deposit because they already have their necessary information on file at the tax agency. For those who don’t, they need to enter their information on a portal designed for the credits or file a tax extension and complete their returns by October 15.

More from The National Interest A $16,000 ‘Stimulus’ Check Could Be Coming Soon. Here Is What We Know. The New Stimulus Check: Millions of 'Plus-Up' Payments are Coming Soon Stimulus Checks Are Hitting Bank Accounts After Some Americans Waited Months

Another potentially sizeable payment is from the tax refunds from 2020 unemployment benefits . Earlier this month, the tax agency began rolling out nearly three million refunds to eligible individuals, and there is chatter that another batch could be released in the coming days.

“The IRS plans to issue the next set of refunds in mid-June,” the agency writes. “The review of returns and processing corrections will continue during the summer as the IRS continues to review the simplest returns and then turns to more complex returns.”

For those Americans who have fallen behind on their mortgages, be aware that eligible homeowners can tap into the nearly $10 billion Homeowners Assistance Fund (HAF), which provides direct cash payments to states, territories, and tribes to financially support their respective property owners.

“The purpose of the Homeowner Assistance Fund is to prevent mortgage delinquencies and defaults, foreclosures, loss of utilities or home energy services, and displacement of homeowners experiencing financial hardship after January 21, 2020,” the Treasury Department says on its website . “Funds from the HAF may be used for assistance with mortgage payments, homeowner’s insurance, utility payments, and other specified purposes.”

Also, know that help is out there for renters as well. The government has already earmarked $46 billion for this endeavor, and eligible Americans could potentially be on the receiving end of $25,000 to cover both missed and future rent for up to eighteen months.

Ethen Kim Lieser is a Minneapolis-based Science and Tech Editor who has held posts at Google, The Korea Herald, Lincoln Journal Star, AsianWeek, and Arirang TV. Follow or contact him on LinkedIn .

Image: Reuters

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreclosures#The White House#American Rescue Plan#Americans#The National Interest#The Treasury Department#Haf#Science And Tech Editor#The Korea Herald#Lincoln Journal Star#Asianweek#Arirang Tv#Linkedin#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Stimulus Check
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Google
News Break
IRS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Deseret News

Here’s who really got the third stimulus check

Most of the third stimulus checks — which were sent in March 2021 —went to households who earned less than $50,000 per year, according to new data from the Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Treasury. In fact, about 52% of the data of the checks — specifically the checks that...
Congress & Courtsaccountingtoday.com

New bill would simplify tax payment deadlines

Congress introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at changing the estimated tax payment deadlines to a uniform, quarterly schedule. Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Arizona, and Bradley Schneider, D-Illinois, introduced the Tax Deadline Simplification Act on Tuesday. The legislation would set the estimated tax installment deadlines to 15 days after the end of each quarter, moving the deadlines to Jan. 15, April 15, July 15, and Oct. 15. It would affect individual taxpayers, small businesses, estates, and trusts.
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...
Income TaxPosted by
AL.com

Stimulus latest update: New IRS tool lets you input banking info, first payments July 15

The Internal Revenue Service has launched a new tool that allows families to update their bank account information ahead of the first child tax credit payment set for July 15. Families will receive their July 15 payments by direct deposit on the bank account currently on file with the IRS. Those who are not enrolled for direct deposit will receive a check. Then, people can use the Child Tax Credit Update Portal to update their direct deposit information.
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check: More Money Will Be Available

Although there have been an exorbitant amount of stimulus check payments made to bank accounts since March, there is a lot more to come. The IRS has stated that it hasn’t yet completely done away with issuing the funds. Just the last week saw the agency put forward another 2.3 million payments. Records up to the 9th of June state that almost 169 million payments have been made, with the total sum coming to $395 billion.
Denver, COPosted by
Newsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition Hits 2.4 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks surpassed 2.4 million signatures on Thursday, putting it only about 600,000 signatures away from its target goal of 3 million. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the petition last year when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses across the country. It's had a steady stream of supporters and despite states reopening businesses and lifting restrictions, people continue to sign the petition that urges Congress to take additional action.
POTUSCBS News

IRS now sending millions more additional stimulus checks

The IRS said it is continuing to distribute federal stimulus checks to eligible Americans, with another 2.3 million payments issued on last week. Some of those payments include "plus-up" adjustments for people who received less money than they were entitled to in earlier checks. The latest round of payments is...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Low-income Americans can now register for expanded child tax credit

(CNN) — Low-income American families who don't typically file tax returns can now register to receive the enhanced child tax credit, which will start going out next month. The Internal Revenue Service unveiled a sign-up tool on its website Monday that will allow users to provide the necessary information about their households and, if they choose, about their bank accounts so the agency can directly deposit the funds.
Income TaxPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Stimulus update: IRS sends out next batch of stimulus checks

The Internal Revenue Service has issued 2.8 million COVID-19 stimulus payments during the past two weeks, the agency announced Wednesday. The most recent batch of $1,400 payments brings the total sent to Americans to more than 169 million payments equaling some $395 billion. The payments, intended as an economic boost to Americans hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, were authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law in March.
EconomyPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Coloradans received over $6B in third round of economic impact payments, feds say

Coloradans received over $6 billion in the third round of economic impact payments, federal data shows. The total represents a nearly $2.3 billion increase from the first round of payments. According to data from the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service, over 2.7 million payments were made in the state. Of that total, over 2 million were filed by individuals without qualifying dependents.
Personal FinanceWSET

New stimulus payments are coming in one month. Find out how much you'll get.

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - Millions of Americans are about to get new stimulus payments. They will be arriving in people's bank accounts and mailboxes. The payments will arrive regularly - on the 15th of each month, starting in July. It is the first part of the expanded Federal Child Tax Credit that was increased up to $3,600 for each eligible child. Families will get $250 to $300 per child, per month, until the end of the year.