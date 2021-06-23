Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

How Corruption Can Taint the Gift of Sovereign Wealth Funds

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 11 days ago

Richard E. Caroll

Sovereign Wealth Funds, United States

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08KBX7_0acudBo900

When Eben Rhoads, Nevada’s first State Treasurer, died in office, it became apparent that he had dipped into the School Fund by $200,000.

How Corruption Can Taint the Gift of Sovereign Wealth Funds

Editor’s note: This is the fourth and final article in a four-part series on American domestic sovereign wealth funds. You can read the other three parts here .

Minnesota Permanent School Fund

The School Trust Lands in Minnesota were created when Minnesota was admitted into the Union on May 11, 1858. The School Trust Lands are also known as the “Permanent School Fund.” The 1785 and 1787 Land Ordinance Acts, also identified as the Northwest Ordinances , were established to allow settlers to buy land in the new territories of the fledgling United States. These lands were to be divided into townships, with one section in each township set aside for the creation or support of a school. Upon Minnesota’s entry into the United States, the federal government granted the state of Minnesota sections sixteen and thirty-six of every township , for the of schools.

Some 8.1 million acres of land became known as the School Trust Lands , which have no shrunk to approximately 2.5 million acres. In addition to these lands, Minnesota also retains mineral rights to an additional 1 million acres. Today, when School Trust Lands are sold, the state of Minnesota retains the rights to the mineral deposits of those lands. The overall responsibility for the management of the Permanent Fund rests with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. At the end of 2019, the Permanent School Funds had a value of $1.5 billion . The Minnesota Permanent School Fund is not ranked by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Index (SWFI).

More from The National Interest These 5 Sovereign Wealth Funds Have Built American Prosperity How Severance Taxes Built 5 American Sovereign Wealth Funds All You Need to Know About America’s Sovereign Wealth Funds

Mississippi Public School Trust Land

The Mississippi Public School Trust Land was formed when Mississippi was admitted to the Union in 1817. Congressional action called for the survey of land in the state and mandated that land be set aside for the use of funding schools in the new state. The Land Ordinance of 1785, along with the Land Ordinance of 1787, reserved the sixteenth section of land in any state joining the Union for the establishment and maintenance of public schools for the citizens of the new state.

The state of Mississippi, as well as Alabama, was created out of the Mississippi Territories. The Mississippi Territories were created by an Act of Congress in 1798 under the new Constitution of the United States. Mississippi became a state in 1817.

The history of the Mississippi Fund is a troubled one. In 1821, the Mississippi Legislature created the Literary Fund (the Permanent School Fund) but in 1823 allowed the Fund to be dismantled . The Permanent Fund was resurrected in 1830 by the Mississippi Legislature under Act of February 12, 1830. In 1833, the Mississippi legislature allowed for the investment of funds from the Public School Trust Land Fund and became the foundation of the Planter’s Bank In Mississippi. The bank was badly managed and failed in 1834.

One of the most detailed accounts of the Mississippi Permanent School Fund’s graft and corruption in the 1830s is “Alabama and Mississippi: A Case Study in School Trust Land Management” by John Morgan Maynes from Utah State University. According to Maynes,

…the permanent school fund also became the financial backing for Mississippi’s new Planter’s Bank. This was the first time that the state overlooked its fiduciary duty as trustee to provide benefits to schoolchildren. The legislature used the trust for its own benefit and not for the benefit of public schools by using the school trust resources to back its pet project. Funds were diverted from the Trust into loans for friends and relatives of the state legislature representatives and a great deal of money was lost to detriment of the children of Mississippi.

During the Civil War, the records of who had leased Common School Trust Lands were destroyed. The lessees then simply assumed ownership of these lands.

The fund was valued at $262 million in 2012 , but it is not ranked by the SWFI.

The Nebraska Permanent Fund and the Nebraska Temporary School Trust Fund

The Nebraska Investment Council is responsible for the investments of the Nebraska Permanent Fund and the Nebraska Temporary School Trust Fund. These funds are thought to have a valuation of $845 million . Not much information is currently available about these funds; the author reached out to the Nebraska Investment Council for more information about them and was directed to the Nebraska Investment Council website , which neither addresses the Nebraska Permanent Fund or the Nebraska Temporary School Trust Fund. However, it appears that the monies from these funds are co-mingled for investments within Nebraska’s General Endowment.

The Nevada Permanent Fund

Nevada was made a state in October 1864. When Nevada entered the Union, under the Northwest Ordinances, it was granted land to fund its public schools. The Nevada Permanent Fund has a troubled history in lawsuits across several different versions of the fund. Nevada’s geography made the survey of the land given to the state by the federal government difficult, as some of the lands were in the desert and some in the middle of mountain ranges. Due to this difficulty, the U.S. Congress allowed for a revision of the land grant in Nevada in 1880. The Nevada Legislature was allowed to select more appropriate land for the benefit of the Nevada Permanent Fund. The new land came to 2 million acres. In 1926, Nevada again petitioned the U.S. Congress for an adjustment of the law and was able to exchange what it deemed worthless land for a more productive land suitable to meet its children’s educational needs.

Corruption and graft have dogged the land grant at the state level over the years. When Eben Rhoads, Nevada’s first State Treasurer, died in office, it became apparent that he had dipped into the School Fund by $200,000. In 1956, William B. Byrne was accused of selling Permanent School Fund lands at the price of $1.25 an acre , far below the market value in the municipality of Las Vegas. However, upon investigation, it was found that the records of the sale were missing and so no charges were brought.

As of December 2018, the Fund had assets of $371 million , though it too is not rated by the SWFI.

The South Dakota Permanent Trust Fund

South Dakota became a state on November 2, 1889. When South Dakota was admitted into the Union, the federal government granted the state 3.5 million acres of land. These are also known as the Common School Lands .

South Dakota School and Public Lands Fund is a government agency based in Pierre, South Dakota. The funds are invested by South Dakota Investment Council .

It is estimated that the fund is worth $222 million . It is not rated by the SWFI.

Washington Permanent Funds (Agricultural, Normal, Common, Scientific, State)

When Washington was admitted into the Union in 1889, the federal government granted the new state over 3 million acres of land. Unlike other states, Washington did not reserve the use of these lands specifically for the use of education. Washington Permanent Funds have also been used to fund the construction of prisons, institutions, and capitol buildings.

The fund also acquired a little over 620,000 acres of land through the non-payment of taxes, and from those lands simply being abandoned once the forests had been cut down. These lands were transferred to the Forest Board Lands.

The Washington Permanent Funds (Agricultural, Normal, Common, Scientific, State) is managed by the Washington State Investment Board .

The value of the fund is estimated to be $259.6 million in March 2021 . This fund is not rated by the SWFI.

Richard E. Caroll is a retired economist and has been published in Real Clear Defense, International Policy Digest, and Foreign Policy News. He is a regular contributor to The National Interest.

Image: Reuters.

Community Policy
National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Alabama State
State
South Dakota State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sovereign Wealth Funds#Corruption#The School Fund#American#Union#The School Trust Lands#The Sovereign Wealth Fund#The National Interest#The Mississippi Fund#The Literary Fund#The Permanent Fund#Planter#Bank In Mississippi#Utah State University#Common School Trust Lands#Swfi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Economykasu.org

How Taxes Keep American Wealth White (Rebroadcast)

Building wealth has never been easy, but the racial wealth gap has always been apparent. As recently as 2016, the median wealth of a white household was $171,000 dollars. That’s eight times the median $20,600 of Hispanic households. For Black households? Just $17,000, according to Pew Research Center. In her...
PoliticsMSNBC

Plan for privately financed Guard deployment faces new pushback

It didn't come as too big of a surprise this week when South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) announced that she was deploying 50 National Guard troops to Texas in order to "help" at the U.S./Mexico border. The Republican governor is, after all, eager to impress her party's base ahead of a likely bid for national office, so she obviously sees value in performative stunts like these.
Arizona Stateroselawgroupreporter.com

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey rescinds 25 pandemic-related executive orders

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Friday he will be rescinding 25 pandemic-related executive orders following action by the Arizona Legislature to codify into law many of the policies enacted by the orders. “Throughout the pandemic, we took action to protect Arizonans and their individual freedoms, like banning vaccine passports...
Indiana Statecrossroadstoday.com

Indiana governor making trade trip to Persian Gulf country

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor is traveling to the Persian Gulf country of Qatar for what the state economic development office says is an effort to boost business relationships with the region. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb is scheduled to leave Monday and return to the state on Friday, according to...
Michigan StatePosted by
Banana 101.5

Over Half A Million People Have Entered The Michigan Vaccine Lottery In One Day

In less than 24 hours after the Michigan vaccine lottery was announced, nearly 500,000 people in Michigan have registered to win the cash prizes valued up to $2 million. The lottery-style raffle that gives vaccinated Michiganders a chance to win more than $5 million in cash and a combined total of nearly $500,000 in college scholarships clocked in the entries on the first day that the website was up. The website, www.MIShotToWin.com, lets those who've gotten at least one vaccination dose register for cash prizes for those 18+ and scholarships for those 12+.
Indiana Statecity-countyobserver.com

Hostettler Highlights New Indiana Laws Effective July 1

State Rep. Matt Hostettler (R-Patoka) said Hoosiers should be aware of several new state laws effective July 1, including those expanding broadband access, supporting lawful gun owners and helping small businesses. “Guided by conservative principles, Indiana lawmakers took action on a number of issues ranging from removing carry permit fees...
Michigan StatePosted by
Banana 101.5

New Law Would Give People Flexibility at Michigan Secretary of State Offices

It’s the latest volley in the battle to restore walk-in service to Michigan’s Secretary of State Offices. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson had dug in her heels, insisting that walk-in service no longer be an option for Michigan citizens. Proposed bills in the Michigan Legislature would seem to give Benson incentive to keep walk-in service. The legislature finally agreed to extend expirations and waive late fees, something Secretary Benson wanted.
Montana StateMissoulian

Opinion: Southwest Montana’s natural, cultural riches deserve protection

Blue-ribbon headwaters and rivers, vast areas of exceptional wildlife habitat, and more than 12,000 years of human history make southwest Montana one of the richest natural and cultural pockets of Montana. Indeed, history flows through this landscape like the headwaters of the Missouri River. Here, the Salish lived and hunted...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

11th Circ judges weary of Trump-era memo on tipped worker pay

(Reuters) - Judges on an 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel have cast doubt on whether a Trump-era U.S. Department of Labor opinion letter properly interpreted federal law on paying tipped workers for performing nontipped tasks, and suggested it was not owed deference in a lawsuit against Denny's Inc.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Utah StatePosted by
Deseret News

Start a fire in Utah? Be ready to pay

After the Brian Head fire torched 13 homes and an expanse of forest the size of Salt Lake City, authorities in southern Utah were intent on holding the cabin owner who sparked it to account. Prosecutors charged him with reckless burning, a class A misdemeanor, but they ran into a...
Politicsaustinnews.net

Atul Keshap to strengthen US-India partnership

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Career diplomat Atul Keshap, the new Charge d'Affaires at US Mission in India, on Friday said he will work to "further strengthen the warm and dynamic US-India partnership.""Namaste! My name is Atul Keshap, and it is my honor to serve as Charge d'Affaires at the U.S. Mission in India. As a proud Indian-American, it is my privilege to work with all of you as we further strengthen the warm and dynamic US-India partnership," tweeted Keshap.
Congress & Courtsbiometricupdate.com

US Congressmen reintroduce sweeping digital ID bill

A bipartisan group of U.S. congressmen have reintroduced a broad-ranging bill to develop legislation around digital identity, according to the website of Congressman Bill Foster (D-IL), the introducing member. The ‘Improving Digital Identity Act of 2021’ will ask the House of Representatives to consider three main areas: the creation of...
Agriculturenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Gov. David Ige signs environmental bills into law

Jul. 3—Gov. David Ige on Friday signed a suite of bills into law aimed at advancing the state's goals of environmental sustainability, including measures that address the impacts of sea level rise, aid local food production and promote greater economic diversification. "Sustainability is not simply a goal, it is a...
Congress & Courtstalesbuzz.com

Supreme Court slaps down the CDC’s power grab

The Supreme Court this week rightly put the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on notice that the agency doesn’t have the vast powers it claims. Yes, the high court’s 5-4 decision allowed the CDC’s eviction ban to live on for its last month — but only because Justice Brett Kavanaugh took the pragmatic stance that ending it early would be too disruptive.