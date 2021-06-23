Affordable Manufacturing Space Is an Engine for Equitable Economic Development
Students at The Trade Institute of Pittsburgh, many of whom were formerly incarcerated, learn masonry and carpentry at 7800 Susquehanna (Photo courtesy Bridgeway Capital) Soon after the COVID-19 lockdown hit Pittsburgh, local backpack company Day Owl shifted from making backpacks to manufacturing face shields. The company did so at its 6,000-square-foot light manufacturing space inside 7800 Susquehanna Street, a hub for manufacturing, makers, small businesses, nonprofits and job training.nextcity.org