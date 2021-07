Renting your first apartment is an exciting milestone. You get to choose where you live, who you move in with, and how to decorate the space. Before you can revel in the freedom, though, you and your roommates should take a few steps. All the paperwork you have to fill out might seem tedious, but it’s important to take these steps seriously. Don’t let the fine print or extra rules catch you unaware a month after you move in. Make sure you’re comfortable and prepared for life in your new place with this list of what to do before signing your first lease.