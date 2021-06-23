Human-Centric AI Manifesto: Or How To Try and Do No Harm

Recently I’ve said farewell to my academic career and switched back to industry. While I haven’t regretted that move for one moment, I started having some concerns on if I will be able to keep on reflecting on the ethical aspects of my work now that my work has become more pragmatic and my autonomy has decreased. In general I think we as a data science community are not doing enough to guarantee our work does not harm or disadvantage those that interact with whatever we create. In this piece I tried to consolidate my observations and ideas on how to do better than we are currently doing, by adopting a more human-centric and value-sensitive approach.