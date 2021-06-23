Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

FISH-Net: Automating the Fish Doorbell

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport fish migration using machine learning and computer vision. Many different fish species travel vast distances every year to reach their breeding grounds. Nowadays this journey is made more difficult due to obstacles such as water locks. One of these water locks placed along a popular route for migrating fish is the Weerdsluis in Utrecht. In order raise awareness, an initiative was launched together with the municipality of Utrecht: the Fish Doorbell. Here users could watch a livestream of the waters at the lock, and ‘ring’ a bell if they spotted a fish. The lock could then be opened to let any waiting fish through. The initiative quickly went viral and the doorbell was pressed over 100.000 times!

towardsdatascience.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Migration#Automate#Fishes#Weerdsluis#The Fish Doorbell#Convolutional Neural Net#Cnn#Visdeurbel Nl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Animalstowardsdatascience.com

3 Methods to Create Conditional Columns with Python Pandas and Numpy

Extend your data manipulation and feature engineering skills. Python is arguably the most popular programming language in the data science ecosystem. One of the reasons for such a popularity is the rich selection of Python libraries for data science. These libraries offer fast, flexible, and efficient methods for performing data...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Three Tricks to Speed Up and Optimise Your Python

A review regarding three Python tricks that I have discovered in my June readings. Every data scientists needs to maintain up-to-date: every day they should read, read and again read. Nobody is born educated!. One possible strategy to maintain yourself up-to-date is to register to Twitter and follow the top...
Mathematicstowardsdatascience.com

Object localization/segmentation with polar coordinates

Some fresh and practical thoughts on object detection and segmentation may be found here. “Boxes are stupid anyway though, I’m probably a true believer in masks except I can’t get YOLO to learn them.” J. Redmon. When I read these words in “YOLOv3: An Incremental Improvement” paper I thought it’s...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

SymPy: Symbolic Computation in Python

Symbolically Solve an Equation and Calculus in Python. Have you ever wished to solve a math equation in Python? Wouldn’t it be nice if we could solve an algebraic equation like below in one line of code. [-1/2, 0]. …or simply work with math symbols instead of boring Python code?
Lifestyletowardsdatascience.com

The Auto-Sommelier — How to Implement HuggingFace Transformers and Build a Search Engine

Enjoy some wine, modern NLP, simple code, Plotly and Dash. Back in August 2019, I put my first Natural Language Processing (NLP) project into production and hosted the Auto-Sommelier on my website. Using TensorFlow 1 and the Universal Sentence Encoder, I allow users to describe their ideal wine, and return wines with a description that is similar to the query. The tool transforms wine reviews and user input into vectors and calculates the cosine similarity between user input and the wine reviews to find the most similar results.
Hobbiesfloridasportsman.com

Awesome Fishing

Just got back from a trip to Bimini/Issacs. We went over 7/1 checked in and started fishing. The deep drop fishing was very good. We also caught a mix of yellow tails and a couple red grouper. · Share on TwitterShare on Facebook. Posts: 991 Officer. ****! You should have...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Using For Loops in Python: Calculating Probabilities

Why loops are integral to building thorough statistical models. Loops are quite an important part of learning how to code in Python, and this is particularly true when it comes to implementing calculations across a large array of numbers. All too often, the temptation for statisticians and data scientists is...
HobbiesGlobe Gazette

Jensen: Fish with the people, not the fish

I’ve had conversations recently with people who like to fish but are a bit or a lot frustrated and disappointed. Some of these are anglers who, in years past, took annual fishing trips to Canada. Due to the border closure, they are unable to go now and they don’t know when they’ll be able to go again.
SoftwareDark Reading

GitHub Unveils AI Tool to Speed Development, but Beware Insecure Code

A machine agent designed to help developers quickly create blocks of code based on a few semantic hints is expected to cut programming time significantly, but it also comes with a warning to watch out for errors and security issues. The technical preview, dubbed Copilot, was trained on billions of...
Hobbiesyoursun.com

Learning to fish the reefs

A gentleman contacted me a few weeks ago about improving his nearshore and offshore Gulf fishing game. He said he’d been out to several of the nearshore reefs and hadn’t caught a single fish, so he thought maybe I could help him figure it out. We picked a day and headed out.
fishalaskamagazine.com

Fishing Reports Alaska

Alaska fishing report provided by the team at Fish Alaska. We at Fish Alaska are fortunate to know some of the best anglers in the state and have for many years. Here is what some of them are up to this summer with our comprehensive fishing report. The season started slow with the pandemic, but Alaskans have still been able to get out while following social distancing recommendations.
San Diego, CAsandiegofishreports.com

Excellent Bluefin Fishing

The Tribute out of Seaforth Landing in San Diego, CA checked in with us today. Excellent bluefin fishing on our last 1.5 day trip! Returned this morning with 57 bluefin up to 109 lbs. Out again tonight for another 1.5, book your spot now @seaforthlanding or on our website!
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Custom Estimator With PyCaret | Part 2 | by Fahad Akbar

A hands-on guide to building and deploying a Sklearn compatible estimator from scratch in Scipy through PyCaret. In part 1 we learnt about estimators, python class object, exponential function,curve_fit function, positional arguments packing /unpacking, enumerate function & finally built a more customized & flexible regression estimator. You can visit the Part1 of this hands-on tutorial below:
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Model-Agnostic Local Explanation Models From a Statistical Viewpoint I

Without understanding the mathematical expressions of local explanation methods, their attributions can be counterintuitive. This blog post series provides an introduction to the most used local explanation methods and discusses their locality. 1 Introduction. In a recent paper (Ghalebikesabi et al., 2021) we have shown that local explanation models are...
Hobbiesdeltanewsweb.com

Copper River Personal Use Dip Net Salmon Fishing Schedule: Week Of June 28

The Chitina Subdistrict will open for a 168-hour period from 12:01 a.m. Monday, June 28 through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 4. The Chitina Subdistrict personal use dip net fishery remains closed to the retention of king salmon. King salmon incidentally taken must be released immediately and may not be removed from the water before being released.
Hobbiesfishgame.com

Choosing the Best Net for Kayak Fishing

More and more saltwater anglers are getting into kayak fishing every season. It’s no wonder why – kayak fishing is exhilarating, effective, good exercise, and comparatively speaking a lot more affordable than fishing from a larger boat. And as more people pick it up, I get hit with more questions regarding kayak tactics and gear. Once that’s come up more than a few times recently is how to choose the best landing net for kayak fishing.
AgricultureWyoming Tribune Eagle

Ask Game and Fish: How does Game and Fish transport fish for stocking?

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department stocks over 300 Wyoming waters annually from our 10 hatcheries with specialized pickups and trucks. We have eleven 300 gallon, four 650 gallon and three 2,400 gallon fish distribution tank vehicles. Each tank is equipped with life support systems to keep fish alive. These include, air scoops and aerators to help remove carbon dioxide, micro-bubble oxygen diffusers to keep oxygen in the water for fish, and adequate insulation to help keep the water temperature cool. We also have a routine to make sure they stay healthy during their move.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

AutoML for time series: advanced approaches with FEDOT framework

An example of using FEDOT and other AutoML libraries on real-world data with gaps and non-stationarity. As we already noticed in our previous post, that most of the modern open-source AutoML frameworks do not cover time series forecasting tasks extensively. In that post, we have made a preliminary demonstration of what forecasts the AutoML approach can produce.