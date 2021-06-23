FISH-Net: Automating the Fish Doorbell

Support fish migration using machine learning and computer vision. Many different fish species travel vast distances every year to reach their breeding grounds. Nowadays this journey is made more difficult due to obstacles such as water locks. One of these water locks placed along a popular route for migrating fish is the Weerdsluis in Utrecht. In order raise awareness, an initiative was launched together with the municipality of Utrecht: the Fish Doorbell. Here users could watch a livestream of the waters at the lock, and ‘ring’ a bell if they spotted a fish. The lock could then be opened to let any waiting fish through. The initiative quickly went viral and the doorbell was pressed over 100.000 times!