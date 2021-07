A doctor who prescribed anti-psychotic medication that contributed to the death of an autistic teenager is being investigated by the General Medical Council.Dr Monica Mohan prescribed Olanzapine to 18-year-old Oliver McGowan against his own and his parents’ wishes at Southmead Hospital in Bristol in November 2016.A letter to the family from the medical watchdog the GMC has revealed it has opened an investigation into the consultant.Oliver, who was fit and healthy but had epilepsy and learning difficulties, died after the drug triggered a reaction called neuroleptic malignant syndrome. It caused his temperature to rise and his brain to swell so...