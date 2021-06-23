Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan's Top Quarterback Target sets Commitment Date

By Brandon Brown
Posted by 
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44lxtR_0acuc04m00

Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson's Conner Harrell is a three-star quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class. Ever since Clovis (Calif.) High quarterback Nate Johnson committed to Utah, Harrell has taken over the top spot on Michigan's recruiting board and he's reciprocating in a big way.

Michigan just hosted a large group of official visitors over the past weekend but Harrell wasn't one of them. Instead, he unofficially visited Ann Arbor on Monday and thoroughly enjoyed himself. Before that, Northwestern landed an official visit from Harrell, while Arizona State got the most recent official visit from Harrell a few weeks a couple weeks ago.

After the two official visits and the trip to Michigan, he announced that he would reveal his decision on the Fourth of July.

During Harrell's visit to Ann Arbor earlier this week, he got a chance to spend time with several coaches — head coach Jim Harbaugh, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, director of recruiting Aashon Larkins and perhaps most importantly, quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss.

"I spent a lot of time with Coach Weiss," Harrell said. "He's a good guy. He's new to the recruiting part but I could tell he has a lot to teach. We didn't get to talk much football but he was coaching me up during the workout on my footwork and mechanics. That was my first time meeting Coach Weiss so hopefully we can get closer."

With a running back, two wide receivers and a tight end already committed, Michigan needs its trigger man. Harrell just might end up being that guy. With Northwestern and Arizona State as Michigan's main competition, odds are good that the athletic QB will pick the Wolverines.

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

Detroit, MI
311
Followers
258
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

WolverineDigest is a FanNation channel covering University of Michigan athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Thompson Township, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Johnson
Person
Matt Weiss
Person
Josh Gattis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#Northwestern#Arizona State#Wolverines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Jim Harbaugh's Ranking Among College Coaches, Michigan's Representation on Pre-Season All-Big Ten Team

When Jim Harbaugh was hired by Michigan, everyone saw it as the perfect hire. He was coming home, he was extremely successful everywhere he'd been and he was poised to use Michigan's immense resources to make the Wolverines elite. That hasn't happened, but he has won nearly 70% of his games. When he was hired, most would've put him in the top five nationally among all coaches. Now, he's coming in a bit lower than that. Is it fair? We discuss...
Detroit, MIPosted by
WolverineDigest

It's Time To Hang The Banners

They were, and still are, the greatest recruiting class in the history of college basketball. In 1991, Detroit natives Chris Webber and Jalen Rose joined Juwan Howard, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson as part of Michigan's stellar recruiting class. The talented and controversial group would eventually become known as the 'Fab Five', becoming the first team in NCAA history to compete in a national championship game with an entire starting lineup of true freshman.
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Michigan And Washington Reschedule For 2028

Michigan and Washington were scheduled to meet in Seattle during the 2020 season before the COVID-19 pandemic forced both schools to cancel their meeting. It now looks like both programs have officially rescheduled the game for the 2028 season. Here's the official release from the University of Michigan. Michigan and...
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

College Football Expert Predicts Michigan's Season

Expectations aren't very high for Michigan football this fall but it's really hard to imagine the Wolverines losing to teams like Maryland, Nebraska, Rutgers, Northwestern and even Michigan State. Still, depending on who you ask, U-M's 2021 season could be a bit rocky. Michigan enters the fall football calendar with...
College SportsPosted by
WolverineDigest

Harbaugh Makes Top 25 Coaches List For 2021

Each year, Sporting News ranks college football's top 25 head coaches heading into the new season. For its latest list, the six-panel voting group placed Alabama's Nick Saban as the top coach in college football - followed by Dabo Swinney of Clemson at No. 2, Lincoln Riley of Oklahoma at No. 3, Brian Kelly of Notre Dame at No. 4 and Jimbo Fisher of Texas A&M at No. 5.
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Michigan Not Well Represented in PFF's Preseason All-Big Ten Team

Most people who follow Michigan football aren't expecting big things out of the Wolverines in 2021. FanDuel has Michigan's win total over/under set at 7.5. Athlon Sports has Michigan at No. 32 in the country with so many question marks on both sides of the ball. And finally, Phil Steele has Michigan projected to finish 60th in the country with only one of its units ranking in the top 40 in the country — special teams. Steele also has Michigan finishing behind teams like Wyoming, Wake Forest, Toledo, Texas-San Antonio, Florida Atlantic and Tulsa.
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Michigan State Makes Interesting Hire, Michigan Adds to 2022 Class, New Chapter in Dr. Robert Anderson Saga

In a surprising and impressive move, Mel Tucker and Michigan State has hired now former Cass Tech head coach Thomas Wilcher. The move is surprising because Wilcher is a former Wolverine running back and has been a staple at Cass Tech for more than two decades. There have also been multiple reports over the years that he may end up at U-M in some capacity but instead, he's a Spartan.
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Michigan has its 2022 Quarterback, The Dr. Robert Anderson Saga's Latest Chapter

Michigan missed on several of its top targets at quarterback in the 2022 cycle, but the staff didn't give up and landed a signal caller Wednesday afternoon. Apple Valley (Calif.) High quarterback Jayden Denegal visited Michigan, threw for the coaches, picked up an offer and committed all within a few hours. Even though he wasn't U-M's top option at the position, he's big at 6-4, 215 pounds and talented.
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Michigan Basketball: Hunter Dickinson's G-League Camp Highlights

It wasn't all that long ago that Michigan Basketball's Hunter Dickinson announced he would be entering his name into the NBA draft and exploring his opportunities of playing at the next level. While the move came as a surprise to many among the Michigan fan base, Dickinson's decision makes perfect sense for a big-time center who has aspirations of playing at the highest level.
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Michigan's Perfect Defensive Haul in the 2022 Cycle

Over this past weekend, Michigan hosted double-digit official visitors and a bunch of unofficial visitors as well. Two players committed and several top targets had a great time as evidenced by the photo shoot and uniform try on. The Michigan coaches created a graphic pitching the "perfect defense" to the...
Ann Arbor, MIPosted by
WolverineDigest

Michigan Making Waves with Top QB Target in 2022

With Clovis (Calif.) High quarterback Nate Johnson off the board after committing to Utah, Michigan has now turned it's attention almost entirely toward Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson quarterback Conner Harrell. The 6-1, 191-pounder was just in Ann Arbor yesterday for an unofficial visit and came away feeling good about the maize and blue.
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

A Day In The Life Of A Michigan Football Recruit

Have you ever wondered what it's like being recruited by a big time college football program like the University of Michigan?. Thanks to Mario Eugenio, a highly-rated 2022 defensive end out of Clearwater (Fla.) Gaither High School, Michigan fans got a pretty good inside look into what the experience is like.
College SportsPosted by
WolverineDigest

The Signed Letter Surrounding the Robert Anderson Saga, Two Commitments and a Big Football Recruiting Miss

It seems like everyday brings a new chapter in the Robert Anderson Saga, and Friday was no different. More than 100 prominent people signed a letter defending Bo Schembechler, which basically means those same people are calling the victims of Dr. Robert Anderson liars on some level. It's not good and it needs to be handled, but so far — nothing.