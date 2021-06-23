Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

The Double-Edge of Total Connectivity: Keep Customers and Keep Delivering Convenience

By Daniel Burrus
realtytimes.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether we swipe our finger or ask Siri using our voice, smartphones have become a window to the world of information and knowledge sitting in our front pockets and purses. Nearly all of us and our customers have access to this miraculous device that allows for constant connection to and communication with the rest of the world, and in the rare case that we are not with these smartphones or other digital devices, we are probably asking the person next to us to use theirs to check something for you, as commonplace as we used to ask someone to check their wristwatch for the time.

realtytimes.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackberry#Gps#Google Maps#Smartphone#Online Shopping#A Paradigm Shift As#Blackberry#Iphone#Spotify#Anticipatory Organization#Eta#Ai#Gis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Google
Related
RetailPosted by
Forbes

Going Long When Goods Run Short: 5 Ways To Keep Customers

Production and cargo ships might have been stalled, but shoppers keep on moving. For retailers short of in-demand goods, this could mean losing some customers for a long time. In 2020, many manufacturers halted or slowed production of items due to the pandemic and are now struggling to fill jobs needed to return to full production. Other goods are short of market, having been stuck in ports here or abroad.
IndustryPosted by
pymnts

Deep Dive: How Box Subscriptions Can Lean On Convenience, Smooth Payments To Keep Customers Engaged

Subscription boxes offering monthly deliveries of goods to consumers’ doorsteps were on the rise even before uptake increased after the spring of 2020. These membership boxes provide niche products tailored to individual preferences in a wide range of prices. Subscriptions had risen 17 percent annually for five straight years until 2020, with the pandemic accelerating that growth to new heights. More than half of online shoppers use subscription box services. Nearly all of them subscribing to more than one, with consumers ages 18 to 24 making up the highest number of active subscribers. Twenty-seven percent of global consumers said they plan to spend more on subscriptions this year.
Economydixonpilot.com

Genius Ways To Keep Customers Coming Back

Many businesses shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those that remained open must do everything in their power to stay afloat. Here are some genius ways to keep customers coming back for those who want to increase profits. Redo Your Website. Almost everyone started shopping online because of the...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
pymnts

Stor.ai CEO: Sticking The Landing Keeps eGrocery Customers Coming Back

Ordering groceries online from the comfort of one’s couch is not going anywhere. As recent PYMNTS data show, 72 percent of grocery shoppers now order their groceries online for delivery, with 28 percent more ordering for curbside pickup. As the category grows, solutions for grocers that worked when online orders were an almost negligible fraction of business —such as outsourcing fulfillment to third-party providers like Instacart— may not be able to carry these grocers into the future.
NFLhelpnetsecurity.com

How IoT is keeping businesses connected in an expanding network

IoT is advancing the technical lives of millions, with the network of connected devices becoming more populated with each passing year. From toothbrushes to toasters, IoT has reached new heights in terms of consumer devices. Look past these however, and it is clear that IoT is indeed a serious proposition for enterprises and an essential ingredient for successful business transformation.
Technologymobileworldlive.com

Keeping Innovation RuralStar Pro, Connecting the Unconnected

PARTNER FEATURE: According to a report published by the GSMA in 2020, 600 million people do not have mobile network coverage and 3.4 billion people do not have mobile Internet access. Most of these areas are remote, difficult to obtain site transmission and power, and high infrastructure costs. As a result, the return of investment (ROI) of traditional solutions is usually as high as 8 to 10 years. Operators are not willing to deploy networks.
Wichita, KSdallassun.com

RedGuard Launches Virtual Remote Tours for Customer Convenience

WICHITA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / RedGuard, the leading producer of blast-resistant buildings to the oil and gas industry, has announced the launch of virtual tours of their production and fabrication centers. This customer-centric innovation uses the same technology employed by many real estate companies, with the ability to see a 360-degree view of each area, a bird's eye view of the facility, and videos with key company personnel.
Cell PhonesWrcbtv.com

WHAT THE TECH? How to keep your phone connected while traveling

If you've ever lost a strong signal on a smartphone, this trick may get you back online in 2 seconds. The last time my family went on a fairly long trip by car we drove through a rural part of the country. I heard a simultaneous "I don't have internet!" I've been on that stretch of the interstate before and I should have known it was coming. One kid had no service, another's signal dropped to the dreaded 1x and my wife had only a 3G signal. So what happened?
Economyaithority.com

Dynata Expands Connected Data Strategy, Delivering A Holistic View of the Customer Experience

Patented Connected Data offering and extensive partner ecosystem connect first-, second-and third-party data sources, enabling integrated data-driven insights & measurement even in a cookieless world. Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data platform for insights, activation, and measurement, continues to grow its patented Connected Data offering through the combination of strategic...
TechnologyNorwalk Hour

Keep Your Connection Secure No Matter Where You Work This Summer

With the world reopening at a rapid pace, nobody would blame you if you didn't want to reopen the office this summer. Take advantage of the normalcy of remote work and take your workout on the road this summer. If you can work from anywhere, why shouldn't you? Especially when you can rest assured that your data and information is protected everywhere you go with a VPN like Private Internet Access.
Technologyfairfieldcitizenonline.com

How to Use Technology to Keep Your Teams Connected

Keeping your team on the same page is critical to a company managing its resources and moving toward a common goal. In a conversation with Nicole Walters (founder and CEO of Inherit Learning Company and star of USA Network's She’s The Boss) and Mandy Price (CEO and co-founder of Kanarys) explains how tech has played a vital role in the company's journey over the past year.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Exasol Achieves ISO Certification to Help Keep Customers’ Data Safe

Compliance with ISO/IEC 27001 standard demonstrates commitment to delivering best-in-class security. Exasol, the high-performance analytics database, announced that it has been awarded ISO/IEC 27001 certification, the world’s premier standard in information security. The successful audit and subsequent certification reinforce Exasol’s commitment to providing the most secure data environments possible for all its customers. Compliance with the ISO standards confirms that Exasol’s security management processes are comprehensive and in line with leading practices.
Portland, ORkptv.com

HVAC companies work around the clock to keep customers cool

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – For anyone having trouble with their air conditioner, finding help can be a bit challenging. HVAC companies say they can't even keep up with their ringing phones, and they're just trying to focus on priority calls. While these companies may have been busy through the year,...
Cell Phonesreadwrite.com

Top 10 Enterprise Mobile App Trends to Consider in 2021

The mobile app development industry’s future is so advanced and brighter than it has been in recent years. For the digital age, development has always set the stage for tremendous growth. Businesses are well aware of this reality, and they continuously seek to improve and make the most of the most prevalent technology to secure their future growth.
SoftwareMySanAntonio

Essential Software Tools To Keep Your Podcasts Organized

Entrepreneurs need to stay organized. Your podcast also needs to be organized. Thankfully, many software options can make life easier for business owners who have a podcast. These tools have you covered whether you want to use a show notes app or online storage service. One great way for entrepreneurs...
ComputersElectronicsWeekly.com

Sondrel reference design for AI at the Edge In IoT devices

Designed to be the solution for an AI compute device right at the Edge, Sondrel’s SFA 100 IP reference platform helps create high-performance, battery-powered IoT devices. The design has an onboard Arm CPU to locally process data gathered from its associated sensors for onward transmission via wire or wireless connection for further analysis. Security is built in using standard secure/encrypted protocols.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Use your phone to make it cooler with the Google Nest smart thermostat on sale for $88

If you're still working from a conventional thermostat, maybe it's time to get a smart upgrade. You don't have to spend hundreds for the privilege either. Last year, Google released an inexpensive version of its famous Nest Thermostat, and it's a great option that has held up over the long term. Well, today you can get the Snow-colored version for a brand new low of $87.99 at Amazon. The other colors (Charcoal, Fog, and Sand) are all on sale as well, but they are only going for $99.98. That's not quite the $42 discount of the Snow, but it's still $30 in savings compared to the thermostat's regular $130 price that it rarely varies from.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Create a QR Code for a Webpage in Chrome

Google allows you to share a webpage via QR code in the Chrome browser. This feature is available by default and works on desktop, Android, and iOS. Chrome's QR generator was previously only available as an experimental feature in beta versions of the browser. To use it, you had to point your browser to chrome://flags, and then enable QR code sharing from there.