You might have heard this once or twice before: England is home to The Best League in the World. It's where the best players and managers are. It's enriched by historic, bitter rivalries. A team from your country wouldn't survive in the Premier League pool; it would be gasping for air in the relegation zone - getting dunked by Norwich City while Everton and Burnley rummage in its locker - before the season reaches its midway point.