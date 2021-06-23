Cancel
Alan Turing Featuring In New British 50 Euro Note From Today!

By Charitarth Ahlawat
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been a new change in the 50 euro note in England as they are honoring Alan Turing who is the code breaker during world war 2 and his picture is going to be featured on the 50 euro note and this is happening as this would be the 109th Birthday of the Mathematician and the polymer note will be distributed form the bank of England is going to be distributing the note all over the branches and ATM’s which is going to happen in the coming weeks.

Alan Turing
