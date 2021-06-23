Apple pens letter to House Judiciary Committee saying proposed antitrust legislation would ‘create a race to the bottom for privacy’

Amazon asked Wednesday that the new chair of the Federal Trade Commission, Lina Khan, be recused from any work related to the company because of her past criticisms of it. In its petition to the FTC, Amazon claimed that Khan’s criticisms of the company as an academic, for the anti-monopoly group Open Markets and as a congressional staffer on antitrust investigations “create the appearance” that she has “prejudged facts and/or legal issues” about Amazon, and that her overseeing of investigations of court cases, investigations and other matters would be a violation of past court rulings and federal ethics rules.