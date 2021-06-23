Apple pens letter to House Judiciary Committee saying proposed antitrust legislation would ‘create a race to the bottom for privacy’
Ahead of the House Judiciary Committee holding another hearing on antitrust legislation later this morning, Apple has published its full letter explaining how the proposed legislation would undermine the security of the iPhone and App Store. The letter is addressed to Chairmen Nadler and Cicilline, and Ranking Members Jordan and Buck and is signed by Timothy Powderly, Apple’s senior director of government affairs.9to5mac.com