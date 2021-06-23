Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Apple pens letter to House Judiciary Committee saying proposed antitrust legislation would ‘create a race to the bottom for privacy’

By Chance Miller
9to5Mac
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the House Judiciary Committee holding another hearing on antitrust legislation later this morning, Apple has published its full letter explaining how the proposed legislation would undermine the security of the iPhone and App Store. The letter is addressed to Chairmen Nadler and Cicilline, and Ranking Members Jordan and Buck and is signed by Timothy Powderly, Apple’s senior director of government affairs.

9to5mac.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Cicilline
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Iphone#Apple News#Apple Products#Iphone#Chairmen Nadler#The App Store#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
FTC
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Google
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Legislation could ban Apple from shipping iPhone with its own apps

A new legislation could prevent Apple from pre-installing its own apps on iPhones. Apple is in the news a lot lately, mainly because of its fight with Epic Games and Facebook, fighting over anti-competitive practices. There might be some changes coming to iPhone and iOS, in the near future. The...
Congress & CourtsApple Insider

House antitrust legislation has more bark than bite, analyst says

Despite a slate of sweeping antitrust bills in the U.S., investment bank Wedbush believes there's no major threat to the structure of most large technology companies like Apple. In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, lead Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives writes that investors are continuing to "shrug off" concerns...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Amazon Wants New FTC Head Removed From Antitrust Investigations Of Company

Amazon asked Wednesday that the new chair of the Federal Trade Commission, Lina Khan, be recused from any work related to the company because of her past criticisms of it. In its petition to the FTC, Amazon claimed that Khan’s criticisms of the company as an academic, for the anti-monopoly group Open Markets and as a congressional staffer on antitrust investigations “create the appearance” that she has “prejudged facts and/or legal issues” about Amazon, and that her overseeing of investigations of court cases, investigations and other matters would be a violation of past court rulings and federal ethics rules.
Congress & CourtsSpringfield Business Journal

House committee approves antitrust measure for big tech

The House Judiciary Committee approved antitrust legislation designed to curb the market dominance of tech giants such as Google and Facebook. The legislation known as the American Choice and Innovation Online Act would prohibit such platforms from favoring their own products in a way that discourages competition. The timetable for...
Congress & CourtsGovernment Technology

What Exactly Would the House Antitrust Bills Mean for Big Tech?

In a move to loosen Big Tech companies’ grip on online commerce, U.S. House lawmakers have introduced five antitrust bills aimed at the likes of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google to hold them accountable for anti-competitive conduct. The proposed legislation includes the American Innovation and Choice Online Act; the Platform...
Congress & Courtsmediapost.com

Tech Industry Groups Blast House Antitrust Proposals

Two antitrust bills unveiled earlier this month would degrade popular services offered by Apple, Amazon and other tech companies, a coalition of 13 organizations says in a letter to lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee. The American Choice and Innovation Online Act, sponsored by Rep. David Cicilline (D-Rhode Island), and...
Congress & Courts9to5Mac

House committee approves bill which poses significant antitrust threat to Apple

The House Judiciary Committee has this morning approved a bill that potentially poses a significant antitrust threat to Apple. The American Choice and Innovation Online Act would make it illegal for companies to give preferential treatment to their own products over those of competitor products hosted on the same platform. The debate began yesterday morning, and only reached a vote in the early hours of this morning …
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Bipartisan antitrust leaders urge FTC to pursue Facebook case

Congressional leaders on antitrust are urging the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to pursue its monopolization case against Facebook. In a letter Friday, Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Reps. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) and Ken Buck (R-Colo.) urged the regulatory agency’s chief Lina Khan to pursue enforcement action against the social media giant despite an unfavorable court ruling earlier this week.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Tech antitrust bills create strange bedfellows in House markup

An hours-long House Judiciary Committee markup Wednesday created unusual bipartisan alliances both for and against a package of antitrust bills targeting some of the country’s biggest tech companies. The committee had advanced two of the six bills as of early Wednesday evening, with proceedings expected to stretch late into the...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Apple puts antitrust bills in privacy spotlight

Apple warned Wednesday that new antitrust legislation would place iPhone customers' privacy and security at risk by limiting the company's control over what apps users can install. Driving the news: Apple CEO Tim Cook called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats to argue that the antitrust bills would...
InternetBrookings Institution

Controversy over Google’s Privacy Sandbox shows need for an industry regulator

In a blog post on March 3, Google announced that it would be removing third-party cookies from its Chrome browser—a decision that would effectively end use of third-party cookies. Google also pledged to avoid any other technology for tracking individuals as they browse the web. In its place, Google proposed cohort tracking, whereby companies could use third-party ad services to target ads only to larger groupings instead of individual users. It argued that such a change is needed to respond to increasing privacy concerns about tracking of individuals across websites.
InternetDallas News

Facebook’s antitrust win is a warning

For those of us concerned about the ever-expanding power and reach of a handful of internet giants, there is no sugar-coating the loss that the Federal Trade Commission and 40 states took in their antitrust fight against Facebook. “Eviscerated” was the word The New York Times used to describe a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

FTC votes to expand antitrust enforcement powers

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Thursday voted to expand the regulatory agency’s enforcement powers, a signal of Democratic commissioners' willingness to crack down on alleged anti-competitive behavior. The Democratic-controlled commission voted 3-2 along party lines to repeal a 2015 policy statement that blocked the regulatory agency from challenging “unfair...