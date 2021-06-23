Cancel
Chicago, IL

Neighbors in the News: Gurnee financial planner named to Ameriprise's Hall of Fame

By Norrine Twohey
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article• Congratulations to Gurnee Certified Financial Planner Jack M. Dunk, who has earned a spot in Ameriprise Financial's Hall of Fame -- the lifetime achievement award at Ameriprise. This award recognizes exceptional Ameriprise advisers who have achieved years of consistently high performance in meeting and exceeding the needs of their...

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

Naperville, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

'This was my dream job': Naperville Chief Marshall reflects on 44-year career

Retired Naperville Police Chief Robert Marshall isn't sure when it'll hit him -- the realization that his law enforcement career is over. He's grown accustomed to the fast pace of a paramilitary lifestyle, to never being off the grid, to always making the job a priority. And if he's being honest, the idea of slowing down and stepping aside made Marshall a bit anxious in the final week of his 44-year tenure with the city.
Lisle, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Notice of Annual MEETING The a...

Notice of Annual MEETING The annual meeting of the shareholders of Lisle Savings Bank will be held at 1450 Maple Avenue, Lisle, Illinois on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. Election of Directors and transactions of such other business as may come before the meeting will be in order. Karlie Krehbiel, Secretary Published in Daily Herald July 5, 2020 (4566431) , posted 07/05/2021.
Lake County, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE CIRCUIT C...

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINETEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, LAKE COUNTY, ILLINOIS, Case No. 21TD00000464 (2018TX1), Mindful Means, LLC. To:Giving Center; Occupants of; Lake County Trustee; Lake County Clerk; and all other persons/entities UNKNOWN having or claiming any right, interest or title in the following described real estate: Lot B-B in Park View Unit No. One, being a subdivision of part of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 45 North, Range 10 East of the Third Principal Meridian, according to the Plat thereof recorded December 23, 1993 as Document No. 3458892, in Lake County, Illinois. Permanent Index No. 06-30-203-042 On June 16, 2021, Mindful Means, LLC filed a Petition for Order of Tax Deed. The object of the plaintiff's petition is to foreclose on the Tax Sale Certificate for the delinquent taxes on real estate described above which was issued by the Lake County Treasurer on November 12, 2018. The taxes due under the certificate are for the 2017 tax year. The petition asks the court to direct the county clerk to issue a tax deed if the property is not redeemed from the sale on or before November 12, 2021, and that Petitioner, as grantee of tax deed be put in possession of said parcel of real estate. The Petition for Order of Tax Deed will be brought before the Lake County Circuit Court on December 17, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in Courtroom 404. If you fail to redeem, the court may enter a judgment for the relief demanded in the petition. Mindful Means, LLC, Petitioner Stuart E. Morgenstern, #6275553 Attorney for Petitioner 1 W. Laurel Street Pinckneyville, Illinois 62274 (618)357-5315 Published in Daily Herald June 23, 30, July 7, 2021 (4566370) , posted 07/05/2021.