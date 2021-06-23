‘Rick and Morty’: Spencer Grammer Has a Pressing Question for Summer’s Future

Welcome to "Global Rick and Morty Day (#GlobalRickAndMortyDay)," everybody! With the fifth season of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's dimension-hopping duo kicking off on Adult Swim starting tonight, we have two more ways folks are welcoming Rick, Morty, Beth, Jerry, and Summer back. First up, we have a look at the next chapter in the series' corporate blood pact (in a good way) with Wendy's- a follow-up to the previous "food-with-attitude" ads from last season. This time around, the fast-food folks have created the pop-up experience "Morty's," with participating franchises offering show-themed soda flavors like Mello Yello BerryJerryboree and Mello Yello Portal Time Lemon Lime between now and August 22. If you're in or around the Los Angeles area, the Panorama City location has is on its final day as a fully-functioning "Morty's"- with new menu items such as the "Pickle Rick Pickle Frosty," the "Jerry's Single," and more.