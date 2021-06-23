Garden group gifts teachers artful bouquets

The art of gardening is a beautiful practice of shaping nature into a space filled with joy. Daniel Island has a beautiful, bountiful community garden founded in 2016 by passionate garden artists who took an unkept dirt pit of a place and turned it into a gorgeous sanctuary. The Daniel Island School and Community Garden is an unintentionally secret garden, a perfectly walled plot tucked away in a courtyard behind the school gym and playground. It serves as a working classroom, a garden for residents, and recently was used to create artistic bouquets of thanks to teachers.