Molkki 23 June 2021 full episode written update, Sakshi Is Heartbroken!
The episode commences with Virender as he gets to know that Purvi has back pain. Knowing this, Virender rushes to her and puts ointment on her back. She thinks that any maid is doing massage on her back, she gets stunned when she sees Virender there. She asks him to go from there but he says that he won’t go till she feels relief properly. He gives massage to her and sleeps there with her. The next morning, Sakshi searches for Virender and comes outside of her room to find Virender. Here, Purvi awakes and also makes Virender awake.getindianews.com