Los Angeles Lakers Alex Caruso Arrested For Possession of Weed In Texas
Here is news coming from the American basketball team “Los Angeles Lakers”. Alex Caruso a guard of the team was arrested in the case of Weed possession. And he released on Tuesday, reported by the police of Texas A&M. Weed is illegal and this leads to the arrest of Alex. In this article, you will get to read all the related details of his arrest and release. He was arrested for the possession of two-ounce of a drug Marijuana.getindianews.com