Los Angeles Lakers Alex Caruso Arrested For Possession of Weed In Texas

By Kajal Gupta
getindianews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is news coming from the American basketball team “Los Angeles Lakers”. Alex Caruso a guard of the team was arrested in the case of Weed possession. And he released on Tuesday, reported by the police of Texas A&M. Weed is illegal and this leads to the arrest of Alex. In this article, you will get to read all the related details of his arrest and release. He was arrested for the possession of two-ounce of a drug Marijuana.

getindianews.com
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
Sports
Texas A&M University
Public Safety
Basketball
Sports
NBAYardbarker

LeBron James reacts to Alex Caruso's arrest

Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso was arrested this past Tuesday for two misdemeanor charges involving possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The Lakers fan favorite apparently tried to board a flight at Easterwood Airport in College Station, Texas, with an a herb grinder that contained marijuana. He was subsequently apprehended by Texas A&M police.
NBAdallassun.com

NBA player Alex Caruso charged with pot possession

Free agent guard Alex Caruso, formerly of the Los Angeles Lakers, was arrested Tuesday in College Station, Texas, on two misdemeanor drug charges. The Texas AM Police Department told ESPN that when Caruso went to get on a flight at the local airport, his bags were checked, and an herb grinder containing marijuana was found.
NFLArrowhead Pride

Report: Frank Clark arrested in Los Angeles for illegal firearm possession

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was arrested for felony illegal possession of a firearm on Sunday in Los Angeles, as first reported by TMZ. NFL star pass rusher Frank Clark — one of the best defensive players in the league — was arrested Sunday after cops say he had an Uzi in his Lambo SUV ... TMZ Sports has learned.
NBAPosted by
KAGS

New details released in arrest of Lakers guard Alex Caruso in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — New details have been released in the arrest of Lakers guard, Alex Caruso, at Easterwood Airport in College Station. Texas A&M police said they were called to the airport just before 2 p.m. Tuesday after a TSA agent said they found drug paraphernalia and possible drug residue. The TSA said they believed the bag belonged to Caruso and identified him through flight information.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Twitter Has Hilarious Reaction to Alex Caruso's Arrest

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Alex Caruso, already one of Twitter’s most popular players because of his hairline and a meme with Rihanna, quickly went viral on Wednesday after being arrested on misdemeanor drug charges. Airport TSA in College Station, TX, the college town of Caruso’s alma mater Texas A&M,...
NBAAOL Corp

Stephen A. Smith Has A Message For Lakers Guard Alex Caruso

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Alex Caruso is coming off a solid fourth year with the team that saw him post career-highs in multiple categories. But his latest off-the-court incident has ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith fuming. Caruso was recently arrested in Texas on marijuana charges. He reportedly possessed drug paraphernalia...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Nation

2020-21 Los Angeles Lakers Player Reviews: Jared Dudley

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to usher in some significant turnover to the roster following their first-round exit against the Phoenix Suns. However, Jared Dudley has once again made it no secret that he fully committed to returning to the team in free agency. Dudley was credited with serving...
NBAlakers365.com

Lakers History: The Los Angeles Lakers Disappointing 2021 Season

Coming off their first championship since 2010, the Los Angeles Lakers were heavy favorites to repeat in 2021. LeBron James and Anthony Davis returned to a re-tooled team that looked to be better and deeper than the squad that lifted the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the Orlando bubble less than three months prior. With that series loss, the Lakers became the first championship-winning team to lose in the first round of the following year's NBA Playoffs since 2012, capping one of the most disappointin...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Anthony Davis Wants His No. 3 To Be In The Rafters For The Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis won his first championship with the Los Angeles Lakers alongside LeBron James during the 2019-20 season. There is no question that Davis was a key part of the championship run, and by winning a ring, Anthony Davis has added one of the missing pieces to his Hall of Fame-caliber resume.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: 3 reasons to add Lonzo Ball with a sign-and-trade

July 6th, 2019. This date is bittersweet for fans of the Los Angeles Lakers. This date marks the end of the Anthony Davis saga, with AD landing on the purple and gold. It also marked the date on which the Lakers said goodbye to a significant portion of the much-loved Lakers “young core”. We bid farewell to Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, the 4th overall pick, some significant draft capital, and of course, Lonzo Ball.
NBANBA Analysis Network

4 steps to a perfect NBA offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers

In a perfect world for the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James never injures his ankle by stepping on the foot of Solomon Hill, Anthony Davis remains healthy, and Dennis Schroder gives consistent play at the point guard position. Now, the focus is on the NBA offseason. However, James and Davis...
NBAYardbarker

Trading Kyle Kuzma to Spurs could make sense for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers’ season came to a disappointing conclusion when last year’s champs fell in the first round of the playoffs to the Phoenix Suns. Yes, there was a lot of dirty play and extenuating circumstances at work – but a loss is a loss. Meanwhile, the Spurs failed...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers forward signs 4-year deal overseas

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is already slated to look different next year. On Friday, it was reported that Lakers power forward Kostas Antetokounmpo is set to sign a four-year deal with Olympiacos. Although Antetokounmpo was on the Lakers for the last two years, he didn’t have a substantial role...
NBAchatsports.com

Lakers News: Trae Young Joins LeBron James In Exclusive Statistical Group

LeBron James, Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, National Basketball Association, Thaddeus Young, Julius Randle. In the 2021 NBA playoffs, Trae Young joined Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James as the only players in NBA history to average at least 28 points...

