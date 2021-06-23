Los Angeles Lakers Alex Caruso Arrested For Possession of Weed In Texas

Coming off their first championship since 2010, the Los Angeles Lakers were heavy favorites to repeat in 2021. LeBron James and Anthony Davis returned to a re-tooled team that looked to be better and deeper than the squad that lifted the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the Orlando bubble less than three months prior. With that series loss, the Lakers became the first championship-winning team to lose in the first round of the following year's NBA Playoffs since 2012, capping one of the most disappointin...