Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Reshma Death: Woman Dies By Suicide With Her 7-Year-Old Son In Mumbai!

By Kritika Kumari
getindianews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is a piece of shocking news that is coming into the highlights recently that a woman jumps off the building along with her 7 years old son and died after her husband’s death due to the Covid-19. However, it is also being said that her neighbor was harassing her. In this incident, both mother and son died. The woman jumps off the 12th floor on Monday. The incident took place around 02:30 AM in Chandivali’s Nahar Shakti road, Tulipia building. The dead bodies have been recognized as Reshma Trenchil and her son Garud. Through this article, the viewers will get all the details about the matter and its investigation.

getindianews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
Country
India
Place
Mumbai
Related
Maine StatePosted by
Q 96.1

Stockton Springs Mother Arrested for Death of her 3-Year-Old Son

A Stockton Springs woman is charged with murder for the death of her 3-year-old son. Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says Maine State Police detectives arrested 35-year-old Jessica Williams on Wednesday and charged her with murder. She's accused of causing the death of her son. Maddox Williams died Sunday, after being brought to Waldo General Hospital by his mother and grandmother.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Black Enterprise

Black Man Arrested After Calling 911 to Report A White Girl Who Crashed A Car, Suing City of Chattanooga

A Black Tennessee man is suing the city of Chattanooga for arresting him after he called the cops to report a 14-year-old White girl who crashed a car. Michael James, a truck driver with no criminal record, filed a lawsuit last month against the City of Chattanooga and several officers over claims his civil rights were violated when he was wrongfully arrested on May 6, 2020, according to the Tulis Report.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boy stabs 12-year-old ‘friend’ over 70 times, tries to behead him & cut off his hand

A jury is currently deliberating a 15-year-old’s sentencing after he was convicted of killing his friend and trying to decapitate them. On December 12, Roberts Buncis, of Boston, Lincolnshire, England, was found deceased in a wooded area near his home. The 12-year-old had been stabbed over 70 times and showed markings on his neck consistent with someone trying to behead him.
Relationshipswashingtonnewsday.com

The body of the bride-to-be is discovered in the street by her father, who believes her fiancé killed her because she didn’t want to attend the wedding.

The body of the bride-to-be is discovered in the street by her father, who believes her fiancé killed her because she didn’t want to attend the wedding. In an unfortunate turn of events, A dad in India was delivering his daughter’s wedding invites when he came across her dead body in the middle of the street on Monday. According to The Times of India, his daughter had left their home to go shopping with her fiancé. However, the trip would result in a quarrel over the forthcoming wedding and, ultimately, the bride-to-death. be’s.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Cuddling his daughter… seconds before killing her mother: CCTV image shows Caroline Crouch's husband holding their baby moments before taking his wife's life

Chilling CCTV footage has emerged showing the moment Caroline Crouch's husband cradles their baby moments before strangling the 20-year-old Briton to death in Greece. Babis Anagnostopoulos, 33, is seen sitting on the sofa with his 11-month-old daughter Lydia in his arms while typing on his phone. It comes as it...
SocietyPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Black Woman Is Dragged By Her Hair And Thrown Out Of A Sports Bar

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Imagine innocently walking up the stairs in a sports bar, only to be dragged down the stairs by security. That was 22-year-old Keisha Young’s experience this weekend at Nellie’s Sports Bar in Washington D.C. In a now viral video, Young is seen being dragged down a flight of stairs by a security guard more than twice her size. Upon reaching the bottom of the staircase, a fight broke out between security and the customers in defense of the young woman. The incident led to a protest outside of the bar over the unnecessary and excessive force used to remove a patron from their establishment.
WorldPosted by
CNN

Spanish man jailed for killing and eating his mother

(CNN) — A Spanish man has been jailed for 15 years and five months for killing and eating his mother at the apartment they shared in Madrid. Alberto Sanchez Gomez killed his mother, cut up her body and ate her over a period of at least 15 days in early 2019, according to a statement from the Madrid provincial court, published Tuesday.
ReligionPosted by
Daily Mail

Heartbroken mother pays tribute to her 'angel' after the three-year-old boy died when he fell from a third-floor window and was mauled by his family's dogs in New Jersey

The mother of a three-year-old New Jersey boy who died when he fell from a third-story window and was then mauled by his family's two dogs has paid tribute to her 'angel'. 'The worst thing that a parent can go through is having to give their sweet Angel back to Heaven,' Nasha Soto posted on Facebook next to a drawing of a baby angel on Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy