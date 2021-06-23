Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC Vegas 29 Medical Suspensions: Korean Zombie Facing Long Layoff

By Clyde Aidoo
mmanews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UFC Vegas 29 medical suspensions list has been released, and two fighters are facing potential six-month suspensions, including one of the headliners. Chan Sung Jung, aka The Korean Zombie, picked up the unanimous-decision victory over Dan Ige in the UFC Vegas 29 main event, but as he stated after the event, he suffered a shoulder injury during the bout. Jung will now need medical clearance to prevent being sidelined for six months.

www.mmanews.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virna Jandiroba
Person
Davey Grant
Person
Aleksei Oleinik
Person
Dhiego Lima
Person
Bruno Silva
Person
Dan Ige
Person
Sergey Spivak
Person
Kanako Murata
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Layoff#Wellington Turman#Combat#Korean#Mixedmartial Arts Com#Orthopedic#Ige#Ent#Tko Erosa#08 04 21 Brown#Camur#Tko Murata#Parisian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 29 Reactions & UFC Vegas 30 Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson of ozy.com and author of “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking” and host of the ‘Ozy Confidential’ Podcast, the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast... he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast; the trio is moderated by the lovely Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change’ Podcast and ’The Mookie & Crookie Show’ Podcast.
UFCnumberfire.com

UFC Daily Fantasy Helper: UFC Vegas 30

Combat sports are one of America's longest-standing active sports to wager on. This was evident throughout the late 1900s as boxing took the sports world by storm. From Muhammed Ali to Mike Tyson, several stars were born, and Americans around the country placed bets on who would win boxing matches. Nowadays, with boxing much smaller than it was throughout the 1900s, mixed martial arts has taken the lead as America's favorite combat sport.
UFCMMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 30 predictions

There’s a lot of talk about what Saturday’s matchup between Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov isn’t, so let’s focus on what it is. No, the UFC Vegas 30 main event probably isn’t giving us the next heavyweight title challenger, not with the quartet of Francis Ngannou, Derrick Lewis, Stipe Miocic, and Jon Jones still sorting itself out. But it is as high level a heavyweight bout as you can get outside of those names and that’s something to be appreciated.
UFCjacksonprogress-argus.com

Heavyweights take center stage at UFC Vegas 30

Last weekend’s Ultimate Fighting Championship card was punctuated by Matt "The Immortal" Brown, at the ripe old age of 40, scoring a knockout victory over Dhiego Lima in the first round. The spotlight was also on the return of the Chan Sung Jung (AKA The Korean Zombie) versus Dan Ige....
UFCmymmanews.com

Matchmaker Monday following UFC Vegas 29

UFC Vegas 29 resulted in the top of the featherweight division getting even more crowded. Chan Sung Jung, better known as “The Korean Zombie,” picked up a unanimous decision victory over Dan Ige in the main event and now he’s knocking on the door for a title fight along with several other contenders.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Nate Diaz ‘Medications’ Photo Surprises UFC Fans

Nate Diaz has posted a photo of a variety of CBD’s he uses to treat himself medically, with many UFC fans commenting on Instagram asking how they can get Nate’s CBD. See the photo below. The ‘Tribute to the Kings’ event headlined by MMA legend Anderson Silva and former WBC...
UFCmmasucka.com

UFC Vegas 30 Results

In an early UFC showing this Saturday, top five heavyweights collide in the main event as UFC Vegas 30 Results will be listed below. The main event features a meeting between undefeated, third ranked Ciryl Gane and fifth ranked Alexander Volkov. In his last two outings, Gane has put together...
UFCmmasucka.com

MMASucka’s UFC Vegas 30 Staff Picks

Our third and final event of the weekend is set with heavyweight implications on the line. UFC Vegas 30, also titled as UFC Fight Night 190, will take place this evening, June 26 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The preliminary card will begin at 1:00pm ET (10:00am ET) with the main card at 4:00pm PT (1:00pm PT) on ESPN+.
UFCMMA Fighting

How fatherhood helped UFC Vegas 30’s Michel Prazeres stay focused through turbulent two-year suspension

Michel Prazeres’ life changed over the past two and a half years. The UFC welterweight, who faces undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov at Saturday night’s UFC Vegas 30, was hit with a two-year suspension after failing two out-of-competition doping tests for exogenous boldenone and its metabolite in March 2019. Not being able to compete wasn’t his only setback since then.
UFCchatsports.com

UFC Vegas 30 preview show

With UFC Vegas 30 just hours away, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Alexander K. Lee and E. Casey Leydon break down the top storylines ahead of Saturday’s card at the APEX, including the heavyweight main event between Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov. Get the latest gear. More From MMA Fighting.
UFC975thefanatic.com

UFC Vegas 30 Betting Guide

This is a gross card. I wont take up much of your time. But this will be one I bet but am not going to be dialed in for. Here are some specifics.The prelims start at 1pm and then the main card starts at 4pm. The entire card can be seen on ESPN+
UFCMMAWeekly.com

UFC Vegas 30 Official Scorecards

Check out the official scorecards from Saturday’s UFC Vegas 30 event. Heavyweights Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov headlined the fight card at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov Official Scorecards. Ciryl Gane defeated Alexander Volkov by unanimous decision (50–45, 50–45, 49–46) Tanner Boser defeated Ovince...
UFCmymmanews.com

Kyler Phillips now faces Raulivan Paiva at UFC Vegas 32 with Raphael Assuncao out

Kyler Phillips will no longer be facing Raphael Assuncao on July 24 at UFC Vegas 32. Assuncao posted a photo on Instagram where he revealed he tore his bicep. Shortly after that, Brazilian outlet, Combate reported that Assuncao was out of the bout and Phillips will now be fighting Paiva on July 24. MyMMANews was able to confirm the news with sources close to the situation.
UFCUSA Today

MMA Junkie's mid-year 'Best Female Fighter': A former champ reclaims her throne

With six months of action in the books, it’s time to look back and revisit which female fighter has made an impact so far in 2021. With a number of fighters making an early impression in the first half of the year, the MMA Junkie staff voted on the nominees below and determined who deserves top recognition for their accomplishments from January through June.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC updates ‘official’ rankings following UFC Vegas 30

The UFC rankings have been updated to reflect the winners and losers of UFC Vegas 30, which took place inside APEX last Sat. night (June 26, 2021) in Las Vegas. Since Ciryl Gane (No. 3) was already ranked two spots above Alexander Volkov (No. 5), there won’t be any forward movement for “Bon Gamin” after defeating “Drago.”
UFCmmanews.com

The 5 Most Unlikely Champions In UFC History: The List Concludes

Last week, we explored the unlikelihood of Brandon Moreno’s rise to the top of the UFC flyweight division. At the end of our voyage, we were left with one burning question: Just where does Brandon Moreno rank on the list of most unlikely UFC champions of all time?. To answer...
UFCchatsports.com

MMA Depressed-us: Kongo vs. CroCop

Another rare weekend without a UFC event means another rare chance to revisit the dusty corners of MMA history. This week we’re looking at three former Pride stars who, among their successes in the UFC, had some pretty miserable performances as well. Whether it was the lack of a ring to corner people in, a lack of motivation after a hard loss, or just the ever-present ravages of age and time, not every fight can go down as a thriller.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

UFC Star Claims He ‘Killed’ Fedor Emelianenko

Fedor Emelianenko recently revealed that he will be returning to the world of MMA. Fabricio Werdum is one of the fighters who has started actively calling out Fedor for a fight against him. It seems the trend of legendary people returning to a sport is not just limited to the world of professional wrestling.
UFCMMA Fighting

Jim Miller vs. UFC newcomer Nikolas Motta targeted for September bout

One of the UFC’s most experienced veterans will be taking on an octagon rookie this fall. A lightweight bout between Jim Miller and Nikolas Motta has been targeted for the UFC’s Sept. 18 fight card at a to-be-determined location. MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin and Guilherme Cruz confirmed the news Thursday following an initial report by MMA Junkie.