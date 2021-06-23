UFC Vegas 29 Medical Suspensions: Korean Zombie Facing Long Layoff
The UFC Vegas 29 medical suspensions list has been released, and two fighters are facing potential six-month suspensions, including one of the headliners. Chan Sung Jung, aka The Korean Zombie, picked up the unanimous-decision victory over Dan Ige in the UFC Vegas 29 main event, but as he stated after the event, he suffered a shoulder injury during the bout. Jung will now need medical clearance to prevent being sidelined for six months.www.mmanews.com