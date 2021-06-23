Cancel
Environment

Wednesday Weather Xtreme: A Refreshing Start, the Dry and Warm Today

By Bill Murray
alabamawx.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is a very pleasant morning across North and Central Alabama by June standards. The cold front that pushed through much of the state yesterday and last night is vacationing along the beautiful beaches of Alabama and Northwest Florida. In its wake, much drier air has invaded the northern half of the state. We are all benefitting from the dewpoints in the middle and upper 50s. The drier air has allowed the mercury to fall into the middle and upper 50s over North and North Central Alabama, with lower 60s further south. Skies are clear this morning, but a sky filled with fair-weather cumulus will soon adorn the Alabama landscape. Highs today will be warm, in the middle 80s.

www.alabamawx.com
