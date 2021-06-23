Cancel
Labor Issues

Today’s Labor Quote: Harry Truman

dclabor.org
 13 days ago

“Unions exist so that laboring men can bargain with their employers on a basis of equality.”. On this date in 1947, Congress overrode President Harry Truman's veto of the anti-worker Taft-Hartley Act. The law weakened unions and let states exempt themselves from union requirements. Twenty states immediately enacted open shop laws and two more did so later.

#Unions
