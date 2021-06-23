Cancel
NHL Playoffs Daily: Islanders, Nassau Coliseum on the brink

By admin
mountain-topmedia.com
 11 days ago

Will Wednesday’s game be the final one at the old barn? New York hopes to extend the series against Tampa with a win in front of the home fans.

mountain-topmedia.com
NHLabc7ny.com

NHL Playoffs Daily: Vegas Golden Knights, Marc-Andre Fleury seek Game 4 rebound

The Vegas Golden Knights had Game 3 in their hands until one bad mistake from goalie Marc-Andre Fleury opened the door for the Montreal Canadiens to force overtime and ultimately prevail. As their goalie moves past that gaffe, the Knights are wondering how to get pucks pastCarey Priceto avoid a huge deficit in their semifinal series.
NHLDetroit News

Monday's NHL playoffs: Stamkos, Vasilevskiy pace Lightning's 8-0 rout of Islanders

Tampa, Fla. — There was no panic in the Tampa Bay Lightning — just another determined performance against the New York Islanders. Steven Stamkos had two goals and an assist and Andrei Vasilevskiy notched his fourth career playoff shutout, helping the defending Stanley Cup champions rout the Islanders 8-0 in Game 5 of their semifinal playoff series on Monday night.
NHLAntelope Valley Press

NHL playoff results | Sunday

MONTREAL — Nicolas Roy converted his own rebound 1:18 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights rallied to a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadien on Sunday nights, tying the Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at 2-all. Robin Lehner got the start in place of Marc-Andre Fleury and stopped 27...
NHLESPN

NHL Playoffs Daily: Vegas Golden Knights focus on winning 'best of 3'

Game 5 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Islanders was an absolute blowout, with Tampa taking a 3-2 series lead in an 8-0 win. Hopefully, Game 5 between the Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens back in Sin City is a more competitive affair. Check out the...
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders Eliminated From NHL Playoffs After Falling To Lightning In Game 7

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Thanks to Andrei Vasilevskiy and another stellar defensive performance, the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning are headed back to the Stanley Cup Final. “It’s becoming a broken record, but it’s not how many you put in the net, it’s how many you keep out,” coach Jon...
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Islanders Can’t be Killed, Fleury or Lehner, More NHL Trade Chatter

Down two goals, facing elimination, and an uphill climb against a clearly superior team, the cockroaches of the NHL survived again. The New York Islanders were outplayed by the Pittsburgh Penguins. Survived against the Boston Bruins. Wednesday night, they rallied to force a Game 7 against the best team in the NHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning, for the right to play for the Stanley Cup. Also in the Daily, we opine about a potential Pittsburgh Penguins trade target, and the Chicago Blackhawks are dealing with growing fallout over an alleged coverup of sexual harassment or assaults.
NHLSports Illustrated

Islanders on the Brink of Elimination After Massive Loss

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — There was no panic in the Tampa Bay Lightning — just another determined performance against the New York Islanders. Steven Stamkos had two goals and an assist and Andrei Vasilevskiy notched his fourth career playoff shutout, helping the defending Stanley Cup champions rout the Islanders 8-0 in Game 5 of their semifinal playoff series on Monday night.
NHLPosted by
Audacy

Disastrous loss to Lightning leaves Islanders on brink of elimination

Two nights after evening their Stanley Cup Semifinals series with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 2-2 (Ryan Pulock preserved the win with a heroic, last-second save, denying Ryan McDonagh of, what would have been, the game-tying goal), the New York Islanders melted all the way down in Game 5, suffering their worst playoff defeat in franchise history.
Hockeynewstalkflorida.com

Nassau Coliseum Has A Bleak Future

The old barn doesn’t have much time as a big league arena left. There is at least one more hockey game that will be played at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The future of the building and its property is up in the air once the New York Islanders season is done. The team is moving west again but this time to the New York City, Nassau County border at the Belmont Park racetrack site. The old barn will be competing with the Islanders new home arena and with venues in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Newark, New Jersey. What can be done with the 49-year-old venue? There are no answers. There may be some value for the Coliseum leaseholder as there is an enormous amount of property that surrounds the building that could be developed. But the days of hosting big time sports, a National Hockey League franchise, a National Basketball Association team, college basketball tournaments are done and concert acts will go to the new Islanders building. A minor league basketball team could continue playing there.
NHLESPN

The pros and cons of NHL playoff officiating

Tell me you know NHL playoff officiating is atrocious without telling me that you know NHL playoff officiating is atrocious. "We're going to have situations where things don't go our way. We can't control what their thought process or decision-making is," said Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher, when asked his thoughts about the standard of officiating in the Stanley Cup playoffs. "I mean, everyone's been watching [the playoffs]."