Three Interesting New Whiskeys Hit the Local Market

Despite the talk of whiskey shortages from distilleries over the past few years, there continues to be no shortage of new products hitting local liquor store and bar shelves lately. With so much competition in the market, distilleries are trying all sorts of novel ways to differentiate their products, some of which actually make for better whiskey, but many of which are just marketing ploys. Three new offerings from George Dickel, Ole Smoky and Happenstance trade on reputation and other factors to try to separate your dollars from your wallet, so let’s see what’s actually in the bottle.