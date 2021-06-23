Transfer Talk: Europe’s Elite on the Move?

Even though soccer is in the middle of an international tournament, agents and clubs are conducting business and player transfers, even while they are not with the team. In today’s world, elite level players always have transfer rumors circling them. Players who score goals will be at the center of all talks. Harry Kane, Cristiano Ronaldo,and Erling Haaland are players who could be moving clubs this summer. Here is the transfer talk for these elite players and TGH will give their predicted landing spot for next season.