Prepp.in is the Online Encyclopedia of all SSC Exams: Explore Here!

Place recognition gives a SLAM system the ability to correct cumulative errors. Unlike images that contain rich texture features, point clouds are almost pure geometric information which makes place recognition based on point clouds challenging. Existing works usually encode low-level features such as coordinate, normal, reflection intensity, etc., as local or global descriptors to represent scenes. Besides, they often ignore the translation between point clouds when matching descriptors. Different from most existing methods, we explore the use of high-level features, namely semantics, to improve the descriptor's representation ability. Also, when matching descriptors, we try to correct the translation between point clouds to improve accuracy. Concretely, we propose a novel global descriptor, Semantic Scan Context, which explores semantic information to represent scenes more effectively. We also present a two-step global semantic ICP to obtain the 3D pose (x, y, yaw) used to align the point cloud to improve matching performance. Our experiments on the KITTI dataset show that our approach outperforms the state-of-the-art methods with a large margin. Our code is available at: this https URL.