Men: It’s time to focus on your health

By Larry ANTONUCCI
Florida Weekly
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we enter what is forecast to be another active hurricane season, Lee Did you know that, on average, men in the United States die five years earlier than women and die at higher rates from the three leading causes of death — heart disease, cancer and unintentional injuries? That’s the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Additionally, a survey conducted by the Cleveland Clinic revealed that 40% of men only go to the doctor when they think they have a serious medical condition; only three out of five men get annual physicals and more than half of men said their health isn’t something they talk about.

