Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Blast in Pakistan: 2 dead, 16 injured in blast near Hafiz Saeed’s Lahore residence!

By Charitarth Ahlawat
getindianews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been the latest news that is coming from Pakistan as there has been a bomb blast in Lahore and the bomb blast happened near LeT founder Hafiz Saeed’s residence and this has been flashing in the news recently, the blast got triggered at a house which was located at 120 meters from the residence of Saeed who is the founder of LeT and this has happened in Johar town. It has been reported by the Tv news channels.

getindianews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hafiz Saeed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blast#Lahore#The Locals#Accident#Pakistani
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
World
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Blast kills two people, wounds 14 in eastern Pakistan - police

LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) - A blast in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore killed two people and wounded 14 others on Wednesday, police said, adding that they had yet to determine whether the explosion in a residential neighbourhood was caused by a bomb. “Our investigators and officials from bomb disposal...
Worldwcn247.com

Bombing near residence of militant leader kills 3 in Lahore

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a powerful car bomb has exploded in a residential area in the eastern city of Lahore, killing at least three people and wounding 15 others. Wednesday's blast happened in the Johar Town neighborhood, provincial police chief Inam Ghani told reporters. He confirmed that the bombing happened near the residence of anti-India militant leader Hafiz Seed, who has been designated a terrorist by the U.S. Justice Department. Saeed has been blamed by New Delhi for the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people.
Accidentswtaq.com

Seven killed, many injured in blast in Bangladesh

DHAKA (Reuters) – At least seven people were killed and more than 50 people were injured in an explosion in the Bangladeshi capital late on Sunday, police said. The cause of the blast, which occurred on the ground floor of a three-storey building on a busy street in Dhaka’a Moghbazar area, was not immediately known.
Worlddallassun.com

Pakistani cop held for murdering man

Lahore [Pakistan], July 4 (ANI): A Punjab police constable was arrested on Saturday for murdering a man who was acquitted of blasphemy charges last year. Muhammad Waqas was hacked to death on Friday in district Sadiqabad of Punjab. He was charged in a blasphemy case in 2016, reported The Express Tribune.
Accidentsomahanews.net

1 killed, 29 injured at Thai factory blast

Bangkok [Thailand], July 5 (ANI): One person was killed and 29 people injured in an explosion and a fire at a factory on the outskirts of the Thai capital on Monday. The blast occurred at about 3 am on Monday (20:00 GMT Sunday) at a foam and plastic pallet manufacturing factory just outside Bangkok near the city's main Suvarnabhumi international airport, Al Jazeera reported.
Worldphiladelphiaherald.com

Pakistan Alleges India Plotted Recent Bombing; No Comment From Delhi

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan said Sunday it had "concrete evidence and intelligence" linking rival India to a car bombing that killed three people and injured 22 others last month in the eastern city of Lahore. National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf said a high-profile investigation has identified the "main mastermind and the...
Middle Eastchemistryworld.com

Inside the clean-up of last year’s deadly Beirut blast

When an explosion in Beirut killed over 200 people and injured thousands more in August 2020, authorities soon uncovered that the cause was nearly 3000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that had been improperly stored for years. The disaster made it clear that a massive clean-up effort was needed, and Lebanese officials approached specialist German companies to begin the massive job.
MilitaryPosted by
AFP

Death toll in Philippine military plane crash rises to 50

Philippine security forces searched among coconut trees on a remote southern island Monday for the flight data boxes of an aircraft that crashed and killed 50 people in one of the country's worst military air disasters. The Hercules C-130 transport plane was carrying 96 people, most of them recent army graduates, when it overshot the runway while trying to land in sunny weather on Jolo island in Sulu province -- a haven for Islamic militants -- on Sunday. Fifty people, including 47 military personnel and three civilians, died when the plane "skidded" and burst into flames in a village, said Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesman Major General Edgard Arevalo. Another 53 were injured, most of them soldiers. It is not clear if the pilots were among the survivors.
Worldpersecution.org

Christian Pastor in Northern India Beaten to Death

(International Christian Concern) – According to Morning Star News, a pastor in India’s Haryana state was murdered last week by a man sources say killed him for his faith. Currently, the suspected murderer remains in police custody. On Wednesday, June 30, Pastor Vinod Kumar was murdered by Sonu Kashyap, a...
Public SafetyBirmingham Star

Punjab Police arrests 4 Afghan nationals, seizes heroin

Hoshiarpur (Punjab) [India], July 5 (ANI): Punjab Police on Sunday arrested 4 four Afghan nationals, and seized 17 kg heroin worth Rs 90 crore from a unit in South Delhi. The arrest has led the police to another trail in Uttar Pradesh. A team has been sent for unravelling the network, Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta informed.
WorldBirmingham Star

Experts believe Pakistan's nuclear stockpile growing steadi

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 2 (ANI): Pakistan is developing a robust nuclear capability that can not only deter but fight a nuclear war but the problem is that it is also dealing with internal security issues that could threaten the integrity of its nuclear arsenal. Moreover, it can lead to absurdly...
Worldtrust.org

Bomb blast kills three people, wounds 14 in eastern Pakistan -police

(Updates with higher toll, police say it is bomb blast close to the house of an Islamist militant, background) LAHORE, Pakistan, June 23 (Reuters) - A bomb attack in Lahore on Wednesday killed three people and wounded 14 others, including some police, police in the eastern Pakistani city said. Those...
Worldkdal610.com

Blast kills two people, wounds 14 in eastern Pakistan – police

LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) – A blast in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore killed two people and wounded 14 others on Wednesday, police said, adding that they had yet to determine whether the explosion in a residential neighbourhood was caused by a bomb. “Our investigators and officials from bomb disposal...
WorldTennessee Tribune

Pakistan: Hafiz Saeed Was Home When Bomb Went Off Nearby

ISLAMABAD — Days after a powerful explosion took place near UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed’s residence in Pakistan capital Lahore, a journalist revealed that the wanted criminal was at home when the bomb went off and was the target of the attack. “Saeed is a high-value target, and we have come...

Comments / 0

Community Policy