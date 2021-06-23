Blast in Pakistan: 2 dead, 16 injured in blast near Hafiz Saeed’s Lahore residence!
There has been the latest news that is coming from Pakistan as there has been a bomb blast in Lahore and the bomb blast happened near LeT founder Hafiz Saeed’s residence and this has been flashing in the news recently, the blast got triggered at a house which was located at 120 meters from the residence of Saeed who is the founder of LeT and this has happened in Johar town. It has been reported by the Tv news channels.getindianews.com