The flute usurped the coupe only to be overtaken by the standard wine glass today. Here’s how it lost its footing. Order a glass of Champagne (or sparkling wine from anywhere else) these days and you will probably notice that the elongated, bubble-accentuating flute has been swapped for a larger, wider-mouthed white wine glass. Long a totem of parties and good times, the flute is on the outs. But why?