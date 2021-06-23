Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday’s $140M jackpot, 22 June 2021

By Kajal Gupta
getindianews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone in the 21st century dreamed to become rich hence there are numerous options for them but some are so curious to earn a huge amount of money on time, ‘hence they preferred to try their luck in Lottery. Well isn’t conformed on this that you must get the amount you are wishing it all depends on your luck. Whereas it also gets you money if the player will have a bit of knowledge of playing with numbers and execute them at the right place.

getindianews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jackpot#The Lottery#Canadian#The Lotto Max#Maxmillion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Canada
News Break
Lottery
Related
Springfield, ILHerald & Review

Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto' game

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "Lotto" game were:. (five, ten, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, forty-eight; Extra Shot: five) Estimated jackpot: $6.8 million. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy