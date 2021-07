The official UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Vegas 30, and women’s bantamweight contender Julia Avila is among those moving up. Avila submitted Julija Stoliarenko in a women’s 135lbs bout on the preliminary card. After two close rounds which actually had the judges split heading into the third and final round, Avila put a stamp on the victory by catching a rear-naked choke submission late in the final stanza. It was a tremendous performance by Avila, and she afterward took to social media to vent that she wasn’t one of the card’s $50,000 bonus winners. Regardless of whether or not she got a bonus, Avila looked good and is now the No. 14 ranked fighter at 135lbs.