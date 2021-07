The Knights of Columbus 1847 Franklin are proud to announce the winners of this year’s College Scholarship 2021, Congratulations to Grace Bonacci and Benjamin Moccia. Each will receive $1000.00. Both of these accomplished students are graduates of Franklin High and active members of the St Mary’s Parish Community. Their achievements were especially noteworthy amongst the many wonderful talented candidates that applied for the 2021 scholarship award. We wish them best of luck, as Grace goes onto University of Connecticut in the fall, and Benjamin will attend Fairfield University in the fall.