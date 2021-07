When is the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery? What are each team’s odds of being the No. 1 or 2 pick?. The NBA Draft Lottery will confirm the 14 lottery picks that non-playoff teams will have in the 2021 NBA Draft. The Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, and Orlando Magic come into the draft lottery with the best odds at obtaining the number one pick at 14%. The draft lottery can make fan’s dreams and break them all at the same time as it defines which teams will have which picks in the upcoming NBA Draft.