Loki Episode 3 Release Date and Time On Disney+ Hotstar, Spoiler Explained!
The most anticipated and fascinating character of Marvel Comics “Loki” is back in the form of web series. This web series is created by Michael Waldron and directed by Kate Herron. The series is streaming on the most popular OTT Platform Disney+ Hotstar. The series is already telecasted its 1st and the 2nd episodes so far and now ready with the release of its 3rd episode. Tom Hiddleston reprises his character of Loki from the series of the film along with other characters of the film series. The series is premiered on Wednesday, 9th June 2021 and it will consist of 6 episodes. In this blog, we are particularly talking about the 3rd episode of “Loki”.getindianews.com