Loki Episode 3 Release Date and Time On Disney+ Hotstar, Spoiler Explained!

We all are aware that Dynasty Warriors is one of the most loved video games and now the filmmakers are going to release its film version this July 2021 on the world’s most popular OTT platform popularly known as Netflix. The video game franchise is about famous figures from Chinese History who use massive weapons and mystical powers to kill huge numbers of nameless enemies and troops. The film is an adaptation of this video game that was already released in theatres of China and Hong Kong earlier this year from where Netflix took the distribution rights for the movie. The film is directed by Roy Hin Yeung Chow. The entire movie is centered on the first ruler of Shu Han, “ Liu Pei” who defended his state in the three kingdom period. Let’s get more into details…