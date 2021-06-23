Cancel
Politics

TODAY'S LABOR CALENDAR

dclabor.org
 13 days ago

Strathmore Demonstration (IATSE 868): Wed, June 23, 5pm – 7pm. 4th level of the Grosvenor Metro Station parking garage (map) Union City Radio: Your Rights at Work: Thu, June 24, 1pm – 2pm. WPFW 89.3 FM or listen online. Wages, Benefits, and Fair Pay: 20 Years of DC JWJ: Thu,...

www.dclabor.org
#Strathmore Demonstration#Iatse#Union City Radio#Labor#Lgbtq Ia Rights
Politics
Politics
dclabor.org

Today's Labor Quote: Franklin Roosevelt

​“There shall be no discrimination in the employment of workers in defense industries or government because of race, creed, color, or national origin, and it is the duty of employers and of labor organizations…to provide for the full and equitable participation of all workers in defense industries, without discrimination because of race, creed, color, or national origin.”
Economy
kunm.org

Let's Talk Unemployment And The Labor Shortage

Let’s Talk New Mexico 7/8 8am: Have you noticed “help wanted” signs in the windows of your favorite restaurants and businesses? The COVID-19 pandemic has caused chaos in the economy for more than a year, and now there’s a labor shortage. Last week Axios reported 10 million Americans out of work, yet there are 9 million vacant positions waiting to be filled. Employers are frustrated, sometimes offering higher wages and hiring bonuses to get the help they need. Others are opting to close businesses earlier or stay closed on less busy days because they don’t have the staff for normal hours. Some business owners are angry, blaming the government for the pandemic related unemployment insurance bonuses they see as motivation for workers to stay home.
Labor Issues
stardem.com

There's no 'labor shortage." There's a wage shortage

At a recent congressional hearing on America’s so-called “labor shortage,” megabanker Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase, offered this insight: “People actually have a lot of money, and they don’t particularly feel like going back to work.”. Dimon is a billionaire who may be unaware that most people are living paycheck...
Peoria, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria's Labor Day Parade cancelled

PEORIA, Ill. — The Labor Council of West Central Illinois has announced that the 2021 Labor Day parade has been cancelled. “After much thought regarding the safety of our residents, we made the tough decision to cancel this year’s Labor Day Parade,” said Labor Council President Tom McLaughlin. The safety...
POTUS
Posted by
Forbes

$2,000 A Month Stimulus Checks Petitions Reach 3 Million Signatures

Petitions for a fourth stimulus check of $2,000 a month have reached nearly 3 million signatures. Here’s what you need to know. In the ongoing campaign to get $2,000 a month stimulus checks, multiple Change.org petitions have collectively amassed nearly three million signatures. As reported by Newsweek, the petitions vary in scope, but they have a recurring theme: get a 4th stimulus check to the American people. According to Newsweek, one of the largest petitions is organized by Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner. Bonin wants $2,000 a month stimulus checks for adults and $1,000 a month stimulus checks for each child immediately. Then, she wants these recurring stimulus checks to be sent each month until the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. There are at least five other similar petitions that want the U.S. Senate and House to act on a new stimulus package.
Ohio State
Posted by
Forbes

Ohio Lawsuit Seeks To Restore $300 Weekly Unemployment Benefit

Two attorneys in Ohio filed suit today to compel Governor Mike DeWine to restore the state’s participation in several federal unemployment programs. One of these programs, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), provided an extra $300 a week in unemployment aid to eligible workers. The case follows temporary injunctions issued after similar lawsuits were filed in Indiana and Maryland.
Michigan State
Posted by
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan Employer Raises Wages to $20 An Hour To Find Workers

Employers here in Michigan are getting creative in finding ways to get workers back on the job so they can keep their businesses going. Due to the pandemic and many collecting unemployment with an added $300 per week coming from the Federal government, folks just are not in a hurry to get back to work. Just about every fast food business in town has signs posted that they are hiring.
U.S. Politics
shorelinemedia.net

HALL: The infrastructure argument

One of the recent political debates was whether education should be funded as part of national infrastructure. The president wanted that to be the case, Republicans were against it. They’re battling about the wrong question if they’re interested in what’s good for the nation. If they’re only interested in maintaining...
Education
omahanews.net

MIT-WPU's School of Government invites aspirants

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI/SRV Media):Combining the best of academics, industrial, research, and value-based education has been the key success mantra for MIT-WPU's nation-building technological advancements in today's rapidly changing world. Career Outcomes: MIT-WPU School of Government's MA in Political Leadership and Government (MPG) is a specialized programme helping...
Gloucester County, VA
farmvilleherald.com

Opinion – Court upholds prior ruling on gender equality

Last week the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case of Gloucester v. Grim, ending a long fight over whether a student born female should be allowed to use a multi-user male bathroom. The ruling comes as parents around the commonwealth get their first look at the new, transgender-friendly...
Homeless
Union Leader

Chuck Douglas: Police unions finally respond to bad cops in their ranks

IN A MAJOR policy shift on May 17, 2021, the AFL-CIO and its 13 affiliated unions who represent law enforcement, like the Teamsters and SEIU, endorsed “meaningful public safety reforms.”. Their report, entitled Public Safety Blueprint for Change, announced that “public safety professionals, and our unions, have a duty to...
Billings Gazette

Letter to the editor: US education needs Native American history

Native American histories and Indian policy are vital to our education system and yet grossly ignored. These topics are not merely distant memories but living labyrinths through which tribal members, leadership, and employees must navigate to bring equity to the marginalized. While I am encouraged to see so much Native visibility in Montana, I'm also discouraged by how many citizens live on Turtle Island without understanding the unique government-to-government relationship between the U.S. and tribal nations, treaty rights, and the jurisdictional red tape that perpetuate and exacerbate various health crises in Indian Country.
San Francisco, CA
beyondchron.org

Longshore Labor's Real SF Worker-Intellectual

In the 1950s and 60s, the best-known member of the left-led International Longshore & Warehouse Union (ILWU) was, oddly enough, a conservative writer named Eric Hoffer, whose fans included Ronald Reagan. Hailed in the mainstream media as the work of a “labor philosopher,” Hoffer’s first book, The True Believer, became a national best-seller and widely-assigned reading in colleges and high schools. In his writing, Hoffer argued that mass movements of the left and right were essentially interchangeable, and equally prone to dogmatism and extremism.

