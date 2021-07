MetLife stock (NYSE: MET) has gained around 28% YTD, increasing from about $47 at the beginning of 2021 to around $60 currently, significantly ahead of the S&P500, which grew 12% over the same period. Trefis estimates MetLife’s valuation to be around $71 per share – 18% above the current market price. The MET stock rise was in sync with the growth seen in its peer stocks like AIG and PRU since the start of 2021. Further, the insurance giant outperformed the consensus estimates in its first-quarter 2021 results.