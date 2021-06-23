Business burglarized on Jacksonville’s Southside, police need help identifying the suspect

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help in identifying a suspect they say is involved in a burglary on Jacksonville’s Southside.

Police did not identify the business where the incident happened, but said it is located in the 7000 block of Southpoint Parkway South. The crime happened on May 26. (We provided a map of the area below.)

Officers say the suspect was able to get inside the business through one of the doors that had been left unlocked.

According to JSO, the person in the picture took several items from the business.

If you have seen or may know the identity of the person, you’re asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

