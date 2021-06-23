Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Business burglarized on Jacksonville’s Southside, police need help identifying the suspect

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nqeFu_0acuZDUv00

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help in identifying a suspect they say is involved in a burglary on Jacksonville’s Southside.

Police did not identify the business where the incident happened, but said it is located in the 7000 block of Southpoint Parkway South. The crime happened on May 26. (We provided a map of the area below.)

Officers say the suspect was able to get inside the business through one of the doors that had been left unlocked.

According to JSO, the person in the picture took several items from the business.

If you have seen or may know the identity of the person, you’re asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
48K+
Followers
52K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Southside#Jso#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
Action News Jax

JSO: Jacksonville 15-year-old shot and killed Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville teenager was shot and killed on Friday night in the Englewood neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. [ List: Where to watch fireworks, celebrate Fourth of July in Jacksonville area in 2021 ]. Just before 9:30 p.m., police say they found the 15-year-old suffering...
Texas StatePosted by
Action News Jax

8 people injured in shooting near Texas car wash

FORT WORTH, Texas — A gun fight near a Texas car wash left eight people injured early Sunday morning, investigators said. Fort Worth Police said an officer heard gunshots in the area around 1:30 a.m. and arrived to find the victims. “It appears that several different guns were used due...
Tennessee StatePosted by
Action News Jax

Tennessee teen shoots fireworks at Nashville police helicopter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee teenager is accused of shooting a firework mortar at a Nashville police helicopter, authorities said. John Schmid, 18, of Franklin, was charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on an officer/responder, according to Davidson County online court records. His bail was set at $25,000.
Florida StatePosted by
Action News Jax

Florida construction worker rescued from 30-foot, watery hole

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Florida construction worker was rescued Friday when he became partially submerged in a 30-foot, watery hole, authorities said. St. Lucie Fire District Chief Nate Spera said the rescue at the construction site in Port St. Lucie took two hours, Treasure Coast Newspapers reported. The worker had been trapped in chest-high water for an unspecific amount of time before a 911 call was made at 1:52 p.m. EDT, according to the newspaper.
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
Action News Jax

7 JFRD personnel who helped with Surfside condo collapse response have contracted COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Seven Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel who went to South Florida to assist with search and rescue efforts at the site of the collapsed condo building in Surfside have contracted COVID-19. JFRD Capt. Eric Prosswimmer said those infected with the virus came back earlier than the rest of the team, who arrived Friday night to people standing along Alden Road waiting to welcome them home.
Miami Beach, FLPosted by
Action News Jax

Miami Beach condo evacuated after building damage found

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Firefighters ordered residents to evacuate a three-story condominium in Miami Beach on Saturday night after structural issues were found. The evacuation occurred after Miami Beach Fire Rescue members responded to a call about a vacant unit at about 7:30 p.m. EDT, WPLG reported. Firefighters called a building inspector to view the structure, according to the Miami Herald. The inspector spotted a flooring system failure in the vacant unit and damage to exterior walls, the newspaper reported.