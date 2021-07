SALEM — Vaccination rates in Oregon have continued to plummet, with the seven-day average number of doses dropping over 8% from Saturday, June 19 to Sunday, June 20. Gov. Kate Brown announced earlier this month that Oregon would end mask and distancing requirements when 70% of adults had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. As of Friday, June 19, 68.5% of Oregon adults had received at least one dose, leaving just 51,616 people in need of vaccinations to reach the threshold, according to the Oregon Health Authority.