Alcohol takeout, delivery sticking around Colorado for another 4 years

Colorado residents and visitors will be able to get alcohol takeout and delivery from restaurants for another four years. Gov. Jared Polis signed HB21-1027 on Tuesday at Northside Kitchen in Avon. The new law will restrict to-go drinks from 7 a.m. to midnight every day, and limit each order to one liter of spirits, two bottles of wine and two six-packs of beer. It also allows for restaurants to continue serving drinks in communal outdoor dining areas if their local governments approve them.