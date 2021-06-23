Cancel
Colorado State

Alcohol takeout, delivery sticking around Colorado for another 4 years

By Saja Hindi
The Tribune
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado residents and visitors will be able to get alcohol takeout and delivery from restaurants for another four years. Gov. Jared Polis signed HB21-1027 on Tuesday at Northside Kitchen in Avon. The new law will restrict to-go drinks from 7 a.m. to midnight every day, and limit each order to one liter of spirits, two bottles of wine and two six-packs of beer. It also allows for restaurants to continue serving drinks in communal outdoor dining areas if their local governments approve them.

www.greeleytribune.com
