LSE's Refinitiv restores service after new outage

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.