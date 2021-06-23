Cancel
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Game One Preview: Bringing It Home

By Adam Paris
Brew Hoop
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter all of the Playoff disappointments over the years, it is incredible that the Milwaukee Bucks will be opening up the Eastern Conference Finals at home for the second time in three years. I think I speak for all of us when I say hopefully, this year’s series ends up a little differently than the last time they were here. The Bucks open Game One as heavy favorites, listed at -300 (you might see some variation on that based on the Sportsbook) and the Hawks are at +250. That means you’d have to bet $300 on Milwaukee to win $100, while betting a hundo on the Hawks nets you $250 profit. One might say the odds are in the Bucks favor.

