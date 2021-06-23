Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Game One Preview: Bringing It Home

It’s been a long road for the Milwaukee Bucks as an organization. Sometimes, you need a few things to go your way for the fortunes of the franchise. For the Bucks there have been more than a few, the very first being winning the coin flip to land them Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, which led to the Bucks’ only championship and two NBA Finals appearances. From there, you’d have to fast forward to 1985, when Herb Kohl bought the Milwaukee Bucks and became it’s new owner. Yes, there were plenty of awful years, and fruitless chasing of the 8 seed, but Kohl made sure to keep the team in Milwaukee. Another fortunate happenstance was the summer of 2013, where Milwaukee drafted a skinny 18 year old from Greece who very few knew about, and also got a player from the Detroit Pistons who was simply a throw in. Those two players would be the building blocks for the Milwaukee Bucks future. Shortly thereafter, we also had a 2014 transfer in ownership, where the new owners kept the team in Milwaukee and started the process to build a new arena, which would end up being Fiserv Forum.