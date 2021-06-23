Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

CWS Haiku Flakes

By Patrick L Gerhart
Corn Nation
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecruiting analyst Greg Smith recaps all things Nebraska recruiting news, analysis and more so you never miss a thing. NU Senior Duty AD Garrett Klassy explained NIL and Nebraska's programs in place on Husker Radio Network Podcast. This is the fourth in a series of stories on Outland Trophy winners...

www.cornnation.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Sherrill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Basketball#Mankilling#Nu#Nil#Nebraska#Outland Trophy#The Outland Trophy#Arizona State#Raiders#Creighton University#Texas A M#Aggies#The College World Series#Hoos#Yellow Journalism How#Native
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Podcast
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Arizona Stated1baseball.com

Vandy, Arizona Thriller A Perfect Start To This CWS

OMAHA — The showdown between Vanderbilt and Arizona didn’t go quite as scripted, but it did one thing: It fit the bill as the most exciting game of the day, and a perfect start to this year’s College World Series. After a one-year hiatus from the College World Series and...
Shenandoah, IAkmaland.com

Geography with Goudge: CWS Champions, 1980-2019

(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map. Since 1950, The College World Series (CWS) has been held in Omaha with the exception of last year’s cancellation due to Covid. This year’s CWS is scheduled to run from June 19-30th. Mapping the Champions from the past 40 years indicates, the further south a team is located, the greater their chances of winning the series. LSU leads the list with 6 titles, followed by Miami (FL) with 4, Arizona, Cal St. Fullerton, Oregon State and Texas (3), South Carolina, Stanford and Vanderbilt with 2 apiece. Only Oregon State is not from the Sunbelt.
Omaha, NEnsjonline.com

Fewer bells, whistles, but Omaha embraces CWS return

OMAHA, Neb. — Like most of us, the College World Series was forced to take 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was canceled, along with all college spring sports, marking the first time since 1949 that the city of Omaha didn’t host the championship of college baseball.
College SportsTimes Daily

Butler drives Wolfpack past Stanford in CWS opener

OMAHA, Neb. — Jayson Gonzalez singled in Isaiah Thomas in the 12th inning to lift Vanderbilt to a 7-6 win over Arizona on Saturday in the opening round of the College World Series. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
Omaha, NEpinalcentral.com

Wildcats, Cardinal square off in CWS elimination game

OMAHA, Neb. — The No. 5 Arizona Wildcats (45-17) and No. 7 Stanford Cardinal (38-16) will face off in an elimination game in the College World Series on Monday morning at 11 a.m. Monday's game will be nationally televised on ESPNU and broadcast locally in Tucson on Wildcats Radio 1290...
Omaha, NEnsjonline.com

NC State wins pitchers’ duel to advance in CWS

OMAHA, Neb. — For four innings, it looked like NC State would need to make sure their jerseys were tucked in and hats were on straight, because they were going to be the supporting players in Jack Leiter’s College World Series highlight video. Vanderbilt’s Leiter, the son of a former...
Omaha, NEPosted by
FanSided

Arizona Baseball is eliminated from CWS in Stanford route

OMAHA, NE – It was a tough day for Arizona Baseball as the Wildcats were eliminated from the College World Series following a 14-5 loss to Stanford. Arizona Baseball got seven hits and scored five runs, but it ultimately wasn’t enough as they were overpowered by Stanford as the Cardinal exploded for 20 hits and 14 runs in their route of the Wildcats.
Texas StateDaily Corinthian

Bulldogs post CWS-record in win over Texas

OMAHA, Neb. — As Will Bednar’s strikeout total kept climbing, it seemed everybody at TD Ameritrade Park was keeping track. Bednar didn’t want to admit it, but he was, too. “Uh, yeah,” he said sheepishly when asked. “I wasn’t trying to, but I kind of kept peaking up at the...
Arizona StatePosted by
247Sports

GAME THREAD: Vanderbilt vs. Arizona at CWS

Kolwyck does not start. Silseth indeed on the mound for Zona. Link to stream: https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/eventCalendarId/401335464?gameId=401335464&sourceLang=en&om-navmethod=espn%3Aglobalsearch%3Aresults. Link to live radio: https://tunein.com/radio/Vanderbilt-Baseball-s241322/?_branch_match_id=893171821128773888. Link to live stats (warning, this will be ahead of streaming and probably TV as well): http://stats.statbroadcast.com/statmonitr/?id=351970. Not great for VU:. E3 and double, Arizona has two runners in scoring...
Baseballhogville.net

CWS who are you rooting for

This is the best of the best of college ump. They're awful. Anything is better. Maybe the best offense in the country now with no name pitchers shutting down everyone. Unbelievable — Watching NC State the last 10 days you wonder how they lost as many games as they did. Their pitching is flat out elite looking.
Texas StateSealy News Onlines

Texas’ CWS run ends

Body Sealy High School alumnus Justin Eckhardt and the University of Texas Longhorn baseball team found the end of the road just a step away from the College World Series Final last Saturday. Texas won both of its Super Regional games against the University of Southern Florida at home then...
Texas Stateourcommunitynow.com

Texas Baseball Relaxed In Preparation For Mississippi State In CWS

David Pierce is treating Omaha like a new trip. After all, for most of the Texas baseball team, this is the first time they're been here. Texas (47-15) last played at TD Ameritrade Park in 2018. Pierce watched his team look lost in an 11-5 loss to No. 5 Arkansas before finally finding its rhythm midway through Game 2 against No. 1 Florida.
Arizona Stateazpm.org

Vanderbilt slips past Arizona in 12th to advance in CWS

Jayson Gonzalez singled through the infield with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 12th inning to give Vanderbilt a 7-6 win over Arizona in the College World Series. Gonzalez grounded a 1-2 pitch beyond diving shortstop Nik McClaughry’s glove to end the first extra-inning game at the CWS since 2014.
Butler, PA977rocks.com

Will Bednar ties CWS strikeout mark

Mars native Will Bednar struck out a career-high 15 batters over six innings Sunday night, the most at the College World Series in 25 years, in leading Mississippi State to a 2-1 win over Texas. Bednar and teammate Landon Sims set a College World Series record with 21 strikeouts in the game. Bednar’s total was the highest by an individual since Clemson’s Kris Benson struck out 15 batters against Miami in 1996. He is the younger brother of Pirates reliever David Bednar.
Sportsd1baseball.com

2021 CWS: Day One In Pictures.

Ahhhhh. Didn’t that just sorta feel good? Wasn’t it great to get these players out there on the field again? As it may have been mentioned 25,000-plus times, it has been 724 days since the last time we saw teams play NCAA Tournament games inside TD Ameritrade Park. And just like that day 724 days ago, we also got to see Vanderbilt win a game.
College SportsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Wolfpack prevails in CWS opener

OMAHA, Neb. – Jonny Butler homered and drove in a career-high five runs, Reid Johnston pitched six strong innings and North Carolina State opened the College World Series with a 10-4 victory over Stanford on Saturday. The Wolfpack (36-18), who knocked out No. 1 national seed Arkansas in the super...
College Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

N.C. State topples Stanford in CWS opener

Jonny Butler had a home run among his three hits and drove in five runs as North Carolina State defeated Stanford 10-4 on Saturday in the opening game of the 2021 College World Series at Omaha, Neb. Butler hit a two-run home run in the first inning and added a...