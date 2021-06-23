Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

BBR: Five to watch in Buffalo Bills training camp

By Anthony Marino
Buffalo Rumblings
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the start of Buffalo Bills training camp about five weeks away, it is time to look forward to five players I will be keeping an eye on once practices start. You can hear all of my reasoning in the podcast below, as I discuss A.J. Epenesa, Devin Singletary, Dane Jackson, Ed Oliver, and Gregory Rousseau. I added some commentary on Efe Obada as well (consider him an honorable mention). While these are the five players I will be monitoring most closely, I would love to hear who you will be watching during camp this year. Share your five in the comments section below.

www.buffalorumblings.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Bruce Exclusive#The Mafia Mavens#Iheartradio#Google Home#Apple News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

BBR: Isaiah Hodgins will be a 2021 training camp favorite for Bills fans

Every year, fans of the Buffalo Bills gravitate towards a player or two heading into training camp. Usually it is a late-round draft pick, or a UDFA, who becomes a fan favorite heading into camp. Thanks to a strong performance during OTAs, this year’s camp favorite appears to be former...
NFLCBS Sports

Bills' Eli Ankou: Heads to Buffalo

The Bills will sign Ankou to a contract this week, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports. The Bills have been operating under the max number of roster spots allowed at this point of the offseason, so they'll be adding a few more bodies ahead of training camp next month. Ankou has floated around several NFL rosters and will have a big hill to climb to make the team, as the Bills already are running pretty deep at defensive line and may have a harsh cut or two to make ahead of the season.
NFLPosted by
Daily News

Here are 3 battles to watch when Jets training camp kicks off

The Jets offseason has been an explosion of optimism as the rebuild seems to have a concise direction. Now Gang Green carries that momentum into training camp. When camp begins on July 27, however, there will be fierce battles among a few groups that still have more questions than answers. Here are three training camp battles worth watching. EACH CORNERBACK SPOT This is the group fans feel the ...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buffalo Bills announce home games will be at full capacity

After a year of little to no fans at NFL games, the Buffalo Bills are going back to full capacity. Hopefully, every NFL quarterback enjoyed being able to hear themselves think and audible at the line of scrimmage. Headed into 2021, that’s definitely not going to be the case around most of the NFL. Finally, after months of anticipation, the Buffalo Bills announced that they will pack the fans in 100% in Highmark Stadium for the first time since 2019.
NFLwestsenecabee.com

Buffalo Bills to welcome back fans at 100% capacity

Buffalo Bills fans received good news from the team’s Twitter account on Monday – the team is ready to welcome the fan base back at full capacity for its opening tilt against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 12. The game will be the first at full capacity since the 2019 campaign. The Bills allowed only a limited number of […]
NFLvikingsgazette.com

3 Roster Battles To Watch In Minnesota Vikings Training Camp

The roster battles at the Minnesota Vikings training camp are going to be fascinating. Coming into the offseason, many fans were a little wary of where things were going. After seeing Rick, Zim, and Brilliant Brze navigate the draft and free agency with aplomb, most fans are now really enthused about where things are heading. The Vikings have hope, and sometimes hope is a dangerous thing (as Red tells Andy in The Shawshank Redemption).
NFLPosted by
The Morning Call

Philadelphia Eagles: Top 3 training camp battles to watch and why

New Eagles coach Nick Sirianni wants his players thinking about competition 24-7, just like he does. To that end, his team will feature some noteworthy battles for roster spots once it reconvenes for training camp next month at the NovaCare Complex. Here are the top three to watch and why: 3. Defensive tackle As with probably all positions this year, the Eagles know who their starters are ...
NFLchatsports.com

Billieve Podcast: Buffalo Bills’ new stadium plans

It’s been a hotly debated topic among fans of the Buffalo Bills: Should the Bills revamp their stadium in Orchard Park or build a state-of-the-art new facility in downtown Buffalo? The answer: a combination of the two, as earlier this week, reports came out that the Bills were planning to build a new open-air stadium in Orchard Park.
NFLUSA Today

What question do the Bills have to answer during training camp?

The Bills look like a team poised for a Super Bowl push. Even then, every team in the NFL isn’t without their question marks, especially during the offseason. In regard to any of those that need answering in Buffalo, Bleacher Report named the biggest question it believes awaits the Bills at training camp. It involves Buffalo’s defensive line and how the youthful additions will preform:
NFLCBS Sports

Bills' Nazair Jones: Inks with Buffalo

Jones signed with Buffalo on Tuesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Jones has some decent NFL experience, playing in 20 regular-season games for the Seahawks between 2017 and 2019. He'll compete for one of the final roster spots when the Bills head to training camp in a few weeks with a deep group of defensive linemen.
NFLStampede Blue

Colts linebacker E.J. Speed could create a fun battle for fans to watch in training camp

Under Chris Ballard, a player’s character has been critical in helping to shape the draft board. This is highlighted by the fact that former Green Beret Brian Decker is Director of Team/Player Development due to his unique talents in identifying players with the type of internal makeup it takes to be successful in high-pressure game situations and to thrive through the grueling, year-long training and rehabilitation process NFL player experience.
NFLchatsports.com

Buffalo Bills’ most overrated players

With a deep and talented roster and coming off a highly successful regular and postseason run the Buffalo Bills aren’t necessarily immune from rostering players who may not deserve their oversized reputations. That may be because their talent doesn’t match their role on the team, or that their salary isn’t commiserate with their talent. Today, we’re going to have a debate about those players who we think are the most “overrated” on the Bills. Below are four options, but feel free to discuss additional names in the comments.
NFLPosted by
Daily News

4 things to watch for in training camp as the Jets look to fix their offense

The Jets will look to continue their positive momentum as they transition into one of most important parts of the preseason: training camp. This is when players start to separate themselves under the hot summer sun and new head coach Robert Saleh can build his team towards the season. Saleh and the Jets are looking to remove the stench from an offense that was last in total yards total yards ...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Would the Buffalo Bills bring back the red helmet?

Could the Buffalo Bills bring back the red helmet that they wore in four Super Bowl appearances?. Finally, after one of the dumbest rules in all of sports, the “one helmet rule” has been abolished. Starting in 2022, all NFL teams will be able to use throwback helmets or alternate colored ones as teams can finally embrace their throwbacks. This eliminates the silliness of just changing the logo on the helmets.
NFLchatsports.com

2021 Ravens Training Camp Practices

Camp to Feature 12 Open Practices in Owings Mills & One at M&T Bank Stadium. – Fans Should Claim Passes Via Online Registration – The Baltimore Ravens’ 2021 training camp, presented by Advance Business Systems, will feature 12 free/open practices at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, with the ability to safely host approximately 1,000 fans per day. Additionally, the Ravens have scheduled a free/open practice at M&T Bank Stadium on July 31.
NFLchatsports.com

Ravens: 4 offensive position battles to watch in 2021 training camp

Ravens Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports. The Baltimore Ravens have one of the most talented rosters in the entire NFL. From well-established veterans to rising stars, few rosters are as stacked as the one residing in Baltimore. But that doesn’t mean the team is immune to training camp roster...
NFLchatsports.com

BBR: Who are the remaining free agents from the 2020 Buffalo Bills?

With the start of training camp about a month away, I wanted to take a look at members of the 2020 Buffalo Bills who are still free agents. Buffalo Rumblings own Matt Warren took a look at those unsigned players earlier this month, and I take a deeper dive in this latest podcast.
NFLchatsports.com

6 (actually 7) Eagles I’m excited to watch in training camp

It’s not out of line to say the 2021 Philadelphia Eagles season is not as highly anticipated as seasons in our recent past. In fact, even last year, coming off a 9-7 season and NFC East title, there were high hopes. Carson Wentz hadn’t yet imploded, Doug Pederson was a...