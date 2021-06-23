BBR: Five to watch in Buffalo Bills training camp

With the start of Buffalo Bills training camp about five weeks away, it is time to look forward to five players I will be keeping an eye on once practices start. You can hear all of my reasoning in the podcast below, as I discuss A.J. Epenesa, Devin Singletary, Dane Jackson, Ed Oliver, and Gregory Rousseau. I added some commentary on Efe Obada as well (consider him an honorable mention). While these are the five players I will be monitoring most closely, I would love to hear who you will be watching during camp this year. Share your five in the comments section below.