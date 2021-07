Electronic bill payment solutions network and platform Paymentus Holdings (NYSE:PAY) stock is a 2021 IPO that is still trading above its first-day trading highs. The Company went public through IPO on May 26, 2021, pricing 10 million shares at $21. The stock opened to trade at $28.76 and has managed to stay above that opening price after bottoming out at $26.76. The fintech provider of electronic bill pay services for enterprises has been on a growth spurt. The omnichannel integrated payments platform augments businesses to create and deliver electronic payment options and payments for its end-user customers. It has also grown its Instant Payment Network (IPN) to include hundreds of banks and partners to add a streamlined checkout experience.