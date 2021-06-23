Cancel
Breaking Down Tyler, The Creator's "Wusyaname" Fit

By Sarah Osei
The best album rollouts are the ones you can lose yourself in. And Tyler, The Creator is pretty much the king of that category. With an affinity for reinventing his style with each project and another album on the horizon, we're witnessing a new era of Tyler fits. The rapper...

CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Tyler, the Creator Urges People to Not 'Forget' He's a Rapper Just Because He's 'Multifaceted'

The 'Lumberjack' spitter, who just released a new critically acclaimed album named 'Call Me If You Get Lost' on June 25, urges people to not 'let the wig get it twisted.'. AceShowbiz - Tyler, the Creator has a serious reminder for everyone. Claiming many people "forget" that he's a rapper because he is "so multifaceted," the "Lumberjack" spitter wants them to remember that he loves hip-hop so much.
MusicGenius

Tyler, The Creator Salutes DJ Drama, Says What He Did For Rap Was “Phenomenal”

When Tyler, The Creator released “LUMBERJACK,” the first single off his new album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, there was a surprising voice on the song doing ad-libs: DJ Drama. Now that fans have the full project, it turns out DJ Drama is actually all over the album, ad-libing the songs much like he’s done throughout his career on the Gangsta Grillz mixtape series. With the album out, Tyler did an Instagram Live where he shouted out DJ Drama for his contributions and saluted his legacy.
MusicKESQ

Tyler, the Creator releases new album

Tyler, the Creator has released a new album, “Call Me If You Get Lost.”. He announced the news on Twitter, saying it’s “out now.”. The album is a follow-up to the rapper’s 2019 album “IGOR,” which won Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The new album had been...
CelebritiesVulture

Lose Yourself in Tyler, the Creator’s ‘Wus Ya Name’ Music Video

If there’s one thing Tyler, the Creator is about, it’s bread. The Cali rapper’s new music video “Wus Ya Name” sees him pulling up to a French patisserie, “for this brioche my boy told me about,” and ending up in love. Solo directed under his Golf Haley moniker, he hops out of a car and into a flower boy’s paradise: garden seating filled with Black and brown people riding bikes, playing games, enjoying their day. He raps and sings the entire flirty track, stylized as “WUSYANAME,” while following a highlight-glazed beauty down the lawn. The camera pans to reveal she’s holding an equally beautiful croissant — who knows who he was really flirting with? “Wus Ya Name” is a throwback R&B track decorated with Tyler’s signature wordplay. It’s the second single from his upcoming album, Call Me If You Get Lost, out June 25, after mixtape-inspired “Lumberjack.” Tyler teased the album with a clip titled “Side Street” last week, as billboards popped up across Los Angeles, London, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm, Amsterdam, Sydney, Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver, reading “Call Me If You Get Lost” with a phone number. Tyler, the Creator won his first Grammy award for Best Rap Album last year for Igor. Go ahead and lose yourself in the “Wus Ya Name” video above.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Tyler, The Creator Drops The "Juggernaut" Video

Tyler, the Creator is fresh off the heels of unleashing his sixth studio album Call Me If You Get Lost. Featuring guest appearances from NBA YoungBoy, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Wayne, 42 Dugg, DJ Drama, and more, the Grammy-winning artist continued to build from the greatness of his fifth studio album Igor.
MusicComplex

From ‘Goblin’ to ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’: A Look at Tyler, the Creator’s Style Evolution

Earlier today, Tyler, the Creator released his sixth studio album, Call Me If You Get Lost, to the world. Along with all of the new music fans will surely enjoy, Tyler has also introduced us to the latest chapter in his ongoing style evolution. We’d call this era “Dapper Traveler Tyler.” He wears a mix of sophisticated menswear staples like sweater vests, pleated trousers, poplin shirts, and the piece de resistance, the ushanka hat.
Beauty & FashionGenius

Here’s One Of The Sketches That Inspired Tyler, The Creator’s ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ Alternate Album Cover

Although Tyler, The Creator’s main album cover for CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST is a driver’s license shot that pays homage to Ol' Dirty Bastard, the project also has a more intricate secondary cover featuring an acrylic painting by artist Gregory Ferrand. The final product, done in a style Ferrand describes as inspired by “comics, Mexican muralists, and 1950’s fashion,” is an intricate portrait of the rapper, but it all started with a pencil sketch.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Tyler, The Creator’s New Album "Call Me If You Get Lost": Everything We Know

It started with a billboard. Now, fans are expecting a new record titled Call Me If You Get Lost to arrive from Tyler, The Creator by the end of the week. Longtime fans know Tyler as an endlessly creative visionary that puts a concerted effort beyond just the music to create entire eras and aesthetics to go along with each album release, evidenced by his ever-evolving GOLF WANG clothing brand, his countless self-directed music videos and the impressive Camp Flog Gnaw Festival held in Los Angeles every year.
Musickrcu.org

Tyler, The Creator, 'Lumberjack'

Throughout his career, Tyler, the Creator has ebbed and flowed between the melodic and the abrasive, bouncing back and forth with deft ease. "Lumberjack" is the lead single from Tyler's recently-announced upcoming album, Call Me If You Get Lost, slated for release on June 25. The track leans on the darker side of his artistic spectrum; it's discomforting, expanding upon the sounds of 2019's Igor and calling back to his first two albums, Goblin and Wolf. At its core, it's a track about being in your bag that's carried by the refrain: "Rolls-Royce pull up, Black boy hop out." The braggadocio is infectious. If the album's anything like the single, we'll have the perfect soundtrack for a summer of mayhem.
MusicNME

Watch Tyler, The Creator’s ‘Brown Sugar Salmon’ skit for new album

Tyler, The Creator has shared a teaser for his forthcoming new album ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ – you can watch it below. Tyler is due to release the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Igor’ this Friday (June 25), and has this month previewed the project with the songs ‘Lumberjack’ and ‘WUSYANAME’ – both of which were accompanied by official visuals.
Musictalentrecap.com

Pharrell Rapping is a Major Highlight of Tyler, The Creator’s New Album

Tyler, The Creator’s new Call Me If You Get Lost album is the ultimate follow-up to his 2019 Grammy-winning album Igor. One of the biggest highlights of the entire album is Pharrell Williams going absolutely off with a 40-second rap verse. The song “Juggernaut” is a chaotic masterpiece. Pharrell is...
Theater & Dancehotnewhiphop.com

Tyler, The Creator's "Call Me If You Get Lost Tracklist" Is Here

Tyler, The Creator has continuously pushed his own artistic boundaries throughout the years, a process that has proven highly rewarding for the Odd Future innovator. His last two albums Flower Boy and Igor, both of which leaned deeper into a more melodic sound, earned Tyler some Grammy recognition -- the latter even took home the Best Rap Album award at the 2020 ceremony.
CelebritiesGenius

Tyler, The Creator’s “Manifesto” Touches On Social Media Activism, Cancel Culture, & Apologizing To Selena Gomez

Tyler, The Creator just released his latest album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, and he has a lot of things to get off his chest on the Domo Genesis-assisted track “MANIFESTO.” On the song, Tyler references protesting, cancel culture, and his past controversial tweets and lyrics. Although he does not explicitly mention it, the song alludes to the Black Lives Matter movement and the 2020 George Floyd protests.
Celebritieshotspotatl.com

Jay Versace’s Seamless Transition From Social Media Star To Executive Producer On Tyler, The Creator’s Album

Tyler, The Creator released his sixth studio album today after a brief two year hiatus. Call Me If You Get Lost has a number of notable features from Lil Wayne, NBA Youngboy, 42 Dugg, Ty Dolla $ign, Pharrell Williams and more. Fans are calling it one of Tyler’s best projects to date. While we are thrilled to have a beautiful body of work from Tyler, The Creator, the real MVP behind the 16 track project is social media personality turned producer Jay Versace, who made a huge impression on the outro of Tyler’s album.
MusicPosted by
GQMagazine

Tyler, The Creator's Best Rap Performances

You’ve probably heard this, but Tyler, the Creator is rapping again. One of the predominant narratives around the release of his new studio album, Call Me If You Get Lost, is that he’s rediscovered a passion for the craft of rap that had diminished. A clip from Tyler’s 2014 interview with Larry King features the musician explaining that he felt creatively limited by the genre.
CelebritiesRolling Stone

Tyler, the Creator Pours His Heart Out at Kid’s Birthday Party in New ‘Corso’ Video

Tyler, the Creator is tasked with livening up a kid’s dull birthday party in the new music video for “Corso,” a track off his latest album, Call Me If You Get Lost. The clip, which Tyler directed under his Wolf Haley alias, opens with a pair of kids trying to figure out what to do and where they are after one of their bikes pops a flat tire. In search of help, one peers into the window of a venue, where Tyler is seated next to a man urging him to bring some energy to the party with a performance. Tyler ultimately accepts and after conferring with the DJ — played, of course, by DJ Drama, who features throughout Call Me If You Get Lost — he launches into “Corso.”