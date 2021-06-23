Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Ionne Finds A Way Forward

By Brian Slattery
Posted by 
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uQJwH_0acuYt1S00

“Rocket,” from New Havener Ionne’s For Those Who Remain, begins with a plaintive triad from a piano. A woman’s voice, clear, calm, and resolute, asks questions. “Why are we expecting someone else to save us? Why do we think that there’s someone else coming to save us?” she says. Other voices chime in, about social justice, racial equity, environmental repair. The beat accelerates; the music hurtles forward. Ionne floats over the top: “They all said we’d heal / On a rocket to paradise / I can’t help but feel / Like we’re running away,” he sings.

As the music intensifies, so does Ionne’s vocal, tilting toward hip hop:

He found a gun when he was looking for an easier way

He packed a Glock when what he needed was a bulletproof vest

To guard his honor and his story and the life in his chest

Against the people trained to see him as the problems he caused

Instead of looking at the system as the source of the fraud

Inside a planet that produces freely more than we need

They told him settle for a dollar and a handful of seed

That afternoon we saw him laying with a slug in his back

And while the cops said he’d been running there were phones that had tracked

The truth

The song “was inspired by a lot of events that have been ongoing, specifically police brutality in communities of color,” said Ionne, a.k.a Dr. Maurice L. Harris. Like many, he followed the news, and the steady drumbeat of Black deaths at the hands of police officers in the past several years that gave rise to the Black Lives Matter movement.

But as a student and teacher of racial justice and reconciliation — he holds a Ph.D. in ethical and creative leadership with a specialization in Martin Luther King, Jr. studies from Union Institute and University — Harris noticed that “media attention tends to be on the specific incidents,” while he hoped to shift the focus to the “systemic issues that give rise to the specific incidents.” Not for the first time, his academic and professional work informed his music, about “getting to the idea of really interrogating systems that create these self-fulfilling prophecies ... and looking at what role we all might play in changing the system.”

For Harris, this requires “being introspective” in “identifying and dismantling our own power in these systems,” he said. As a society, “we are enamored of the idea of a mission to Mars or living somewhere else, when there are so many problems here.” Without that introspection, Harris worries that even if we succeed in developed manned interplanetary travel, we’ll just take our problems with us.

Harris, who serves as director of marketing and communications for the Schwarzman Center at Yale. He moved here in January 2020 from Vermont, where he was diocesan communications minister for the Episcopal Church in Vermont. But his career began in the music industry — artist management, music production, and music licensing — and music has been a “running thread” throughout his life, he said. He has written music for Guiding Light, Another World, As the World Turns, and Making the Video on MTV. In the music world, he has worked with Grace Jones, Pocket Size, Blessid Union of Souls, LaKiesha Berri, Jennifer Fouché, and guitarist Rod Harris, Jr.

Harris was born in Riverside, California, but as part of an Air Force family, he grew up in “a little bit of everywhere,” he said, from England to Florida and Georgia to Germany. “Air Force was all I knew from the age of four to adulthood.” His time in Germany turned out to be formative. “Musically that was a very important period,” he said, as it was the beginning of his deep dive into the possibilities of electronic music and electronic instruments, which could create textures and timbres acoustic and electric instruments could not. With electronic instruments, Harris could “manipulate waveforms until they sound the way I want them to sound, feel the way I want them to feel.” He hears the fruition of that time in his music now. “Soul II Soul, Erasure, Pet Shop Boys, James Cleveland, Walter Hawkins,” he said — “all of those influences really converge” on For Those Who Remain.

At the time, he said, “the high school had procured a CZ-5000,” a now classic Casio synthesizer. “I begged my instructor to borrow it over the summer.” The instructor agreed, and Harris began recording music, and acquiring synthesizers. His first purchase was a Yamaha DX-27, and his collection just “grew from there,” to 11 or 12 synthesizers. Starting about a decade ago, with further developments in electronic music, “I’ve scaled back to a more minimalist approach, and making the software itself the instrument,” Harris said.

Harris began writing the songs of For Those Who Remain in June 2020, but the inspiration for it came two years before that, when Harris was working on another project called The Garden, dealing with racial healing and reconciliation. He wanted to “dive into the intersection between environmental and racial justice,” he said, knowing that “I’m not the first artist to deal with these issues.” Among the trailblazers in this regard, for him, was acclaimed science-fiction novelist Octavia Butler, who died in 2006 but whose influence now looms large over the current literary and musical landscape. Her novels themselves are landmarks of Afrofuturism, which Harris described as “an important element of my own creative aesthetic.”

“It wasn’t something I consciously used to describe myself,” Harris said of the Afrofuturist label. But it was “how I found that listeners were describing my work. I appreciated that. I embraced that.” Upon further reflection, “it occurred to me that I hadn’t consciously embraced it because it’s my day-to-day reality,” of being a Black man living in American and an artist looking to create work that partakes of but isn’t hemmed in by genre. Some of the core tenets of Afrofuturism — about using creativity to embrace change, foment transformation, and transcend boundaries, in both artistic and broader social work, making them one and the same — also converge with Harris’s academic work.

“My doctorate is in ethical and creative leadership,” Harris said, but he is quick to see that “it has so much to do with music production.” He has drawn particular inspiration from a mode of thinking called Theory U, a set of ideas about learning and management that helps innovators from the arts to business to social movements break out of old, ineffective patterns of thinking and establish new ones. For Harris, the ideas of Theory U help him to “be intentional” about his music making, beginning with understanding what he is drawing on — from the news to larger historical moves to his own lived experience.

“You have to go inside yourself and digest and synthesize,” Harris said. But it’s also about figuring out exactly who he imagines the audience for his music to be. “This was part of the reflection process,” he said. He taped some early conversations he had about the music with colleagues, and some of those appear in songs on the album. In a sense, those talks helped complete the project. “In the conversations, there was an arc and underlying thread that I thought was articulated beautifully,” he said.

But in another sense, Harris never imagines that the music is ever totally finished; the possibilities for growth and change continue even after release. “I’ve heard it said that perfection is an illusion,” he said. “I put an asterisk by ‘album,’ recognizing that one can go back and revisit this work and rework it in other ways, or that other artists may want to rework it.” He wants “to never think of it as etched in stone,” but more “as a prototype,” engendering “ways of seeing that will continue to evolve snd change.” Through that approach, he said, “the work avoids becoming didactic — it doesn’t preach to the listener about how they should think and feel, but rather inspires further conversations about racial and environmental justice.”

In that sense, the music can serve as a kind of map, a model of a process, for how to find your place in the work of social change needed to address the problems of our time. “By virtue of stepping on a stage, the artist becomes a leader,” Harris said, humbly. “I accept that.”

Ionne’s For Those Who Remain is available on Bandcamp, Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, and other platforms.

Community Policy
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
978K+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grace Jones
Person
Octavia Butler
Person
Walter Hawkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Police Brutality#Music Industry#Music Production#The Schwarzman Center#Yale#The Episcopal Church#Mtv#Pocket Size#Blessid Union Of Souls#Air Force#Casio#Yamaha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Music
Country
Germany
News Break
Amazon
Related
Career Development & Advicepsychologytoday.com

6 Ways to Find Fresh Passion and Purpose

Watch for signs in your environment and community that point to potential passions. Childhood memories may hold clues to what can brighten your life as an adult. Intentionally prioritize what matters most to you, including your passions. A few weeks ago, I got an email from a producer at a...
FestivalHyperallergic

The Forgotten “Black Woodstock” of 1969

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». A grand unearthing of an event all but lost to wider cultural memory, Summer of Soul’s opening introduction of 1969’s Harlem Cultural Festival — the “Black Woodstock” — is explosive. Footage of contemporary historical events flashes alongside a drum solo from Stevie Wonder, building to a thunderous crescendo as the title card lands. The sheer power of the imagery immediately makes it baffling that this was ever forgotten. Blending such electric concert performance and sociological retrospection, the documentary makes an appropriate directorial debut for Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, beloved producer and drummer for storied hip-hop collective The Roots. Despite being a first feature, Summer of Soul concisely balances performance, interview, and history in its own rhythmic fashion.
Charlotte, NCWCNC

YouDay: 5 ways to eliminate drama and find happiness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A brand new year is a great time to eliminate drama from your life. Here are five great ideas to remove any unnecessary drama from your life. Don't allow negative people, thoughts or actions throw you off your game. Second, rid yourself of anyone or anything that has a motive or agenda to hinder your progression. Removing toxicity is essential to achieving what's set before you.
Moviesthatshelf.com

Summer of Soul Review

For six-weeks in the hot summer of 1969, Harlem’s Mount Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park) was a hub of music and community. Families and neighbours in the predominantly Black neighbourhood filled the park for the Harlem Cultural Festival, a joyful music celebration that featured a who’s who of musical artists, comedians and activists. Everyone from Steve Wonder to Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone to the 5th Dimension, Ray Barretto to Gladys Knight and the Pips, David Ruffin to Jesse Jackson and many more graced the stage. Although it was 100 miles south of Woodstock, which took place that same summer, and was filmed by Hal Tulchin, the festival never received the respect it deserved. Instead, the footage was tucked away in a basement—unseen for 50 years.
Musicloc.gov

“We are Americans”: a Sampler of Songs about Love of Country

There are a great many ways of expressing love of one’s country and some interesting examples of expressions of love of the United States, and the peoples that became part of the United States, can be found in American Folklife Center Collections. In addition to some familiar songs, this blog will introduce several songs that are not well known. I am describing these as expressions of love of country because whether these are patriotic songs in the conventional sense, songs about the love of the land, or songs about American ideals, the ethnographic recordings in the American Folklife Center Collections often are heartfelt songs with meaning for the singer. Some may be in the vernacular of the individual’s own culture, and so each singer brings a special meaning to their performance.
Relationship Advicemarriage.com

10 Ways to Find a Good Man

The people you surround yourself with are likely to affect your emotional state either positively or negatively. So, do you want to be a great, sound, and happy person?. A study has proved that if you want to be happy and good, surround yourself with like-minded people. As a result, it’s no surprise when people search for a good partner and decide not to settle for less.
Spokane, WAgonzaga.edu

Cultural Clubs Find Creative Ways to Celebrate

Spring signals celebrations of all kinds – graduation, summer plans, the end of a tough year. It’s also the time students in cultural clubs at Gonzaga host their annual events to bring the community together and showcase some of the favorite aspects of their respective cultures. This year, hybrid classes...
SocietyTwin Falls Times-News

Finding My Way: The Case for Uppity Women

Once there was a time when women knew their place. It was in the late 1950’s, and that generation of American women were the last to experience the widespread cultural enforcement of the “traditional” woman’s role: get married, stay home, sacrifice the chance at a career, forego higher education, raise the children, and polish the floors.
Atlanta, TXTexarkana Gazette

Educator finds unique way to inspire students

Educator Melody Cranford has found a vivid way of inspiring youth. She dons the aviator's uniform of Bessie Coleman and meets youth in an after school program she's created called "Dare To Dream." Bessie Coleman is the Atlanta, Texas, native who became the first African-American internationally licensed female airplane pilot...
MusicPosted by
CultureMap Fort Worth

Questlove's Summer of Soul shines a light on 1960s Black music and civil rights

At their best, documentaries can shine a light on people or issues that often go unexplored. And given the long history of systemic racism in the United States, it’s no surprise that the people and issues whose stories are not told as often are those of people of color. That can even be the case when the story involves some of the best-known Black people of the 20th century.
MusicCharlotteObserver.com

Review: Questlove’s ‘Summer of Soul’ is a blast of joy when we need it most

Please see the joyous "Summer of Soul." Please see it in a theater with primo sound. Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson's documentary about a series of outdoor concerts in Harlem in 1969 — the same time as the Apollo 11 moon landing and just before Woodstock — seems designed to make you grin as wide as possible. Its acts demonstrate what an extraordinary time it was for American music, when a gospel song ("Oh Happy Day") could reach the top of the pop charts, right next to a jazz song, Stevie Wonder and Sly and the Family Stone.
Movieswmagazine.com

Directing Summer of Soul Taught Questlove to Believe in Himself

Sly Stone performs at the Harlem Cultural Festival in 1969, featured in the documentary SUMMER OF SOUL. Photo Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures; 2021 20th Century Studios. One week before Questlove’s directorial debut, Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), was due to hit Hulu on July 2, and after it had just been released in theaters, the multi-hyphenate appeared on a Zoom screen, ticking off the major artistic milestones in his life.
MoviesEast Bay Times

Questlove doc revives memories, magic of ‘Summer of Soul’

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” is Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s critically acclaimed debut documentary. It resurrects a long-lost six-week summer series of soul, jazz, gospel and Latin concerts, performed for free as part of the 1969 Harlem Cultural festival. Performances range from Stevie Wonder, Gladys...