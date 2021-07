Applications due July 26; see submission instructions below. These instructions are for VU investigators. VUMC investigators should visit the OOR funding opportunity site. Vanderbilt University may nominate up to three tenure-track faculty per department for the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation’s 2022 Sloan Research Fellowships. The goal of the fellowships is to stimulate fundamental research by early-career scientists and scholars of outstanding promise. These two-year fellowships are awarded yearly to 126 researchers in recognition of distinguished performance and a unique potential to make substantial contributions to their field. The 2022 Sloan Research Fellows will receive fellowships in the amount of $75,000.