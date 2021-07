Histotripsy is the name of the innovative new procedure from the US, which has now been tested on a patient at the University Hospital for Radiology and Nuclear Medicine Magdeburg as part of the so-called #HOPE4LIVER study. This makes Magdeburg University Hospital the first site in all of Europe to treat a patient with liver tumors within this Phase I clinical trial. Previously, in the US, the first patient was enrolled in this pivotal trial, in which initially only a few patients were participating. In the first step, the aim is to investigate the safety and efficacy of the novel histotripsy method. This is a form of focused ultrasound that mechanically destroys primary and metastatic liver tumors without the need for skin incisions or needles placed in the patient's body.